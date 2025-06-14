Saturday, June 14, 2025 | 11:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Putin, Trump discuss West Asia, Ukraine talks on phone call, says Kremlin

During the conversation, Putin briefed Trump on his recent talks with the leaders of Iran and Israel

Last Updated : Jun 14 2025 | 11:12 PM IST

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump held a 50-minute phone call Saturday to discuss the escalating situation in the Middle East and Ukraine peace talks, Putin foreign affairs adviser Yuri Ushakov said.

During the conversation, Putin briefed Trump on his recent talks with the leaders of Iran and Israel and reiterated Russia's proposal to seek mutually acceptable solutions on the Iranian nuclear issue.

The dangerous escalation of the situation in the Middle East was naturally at the centre of the exchange of opinions, Ushakov told journalists following the conversation between Putin and Trump.

Vladimir Putin, having condemned the military operation against Iran, expressed serious concern about the possible escalation of the conflict, he said, warning of unpredictable consequences for the entire situation in the Middle East.

 

Putin also emphasised Russia's readiness to carry out possible mediation efforts, and noted that Russia had proposed steps aimed at finding mutually acceptable agreements during US-Iran negotiations on the Iranian nuclear programme.

Russia's principled approach and interest in the settlement remain unchanged, Ushakov said.

Trump described the regional situation as very alarming, Ushakov said, but acknowledged the effectiveness of Israel's strikes on targets in Iran.

The leaders did not rule out a possible return to negotiations on the Iranian nuclear programme, according to Ushakov.

According to Ushakov, Putin told Trump about the implementation of the agreements during peace talks in Istanbul between Russian and Ukrainian delegations, including the exchange of prisoners of war.

Our president noted that an exchange of prisoners of war is taking place, including seriously wounded and prisoners of war under 25 years of age, Ushakov said, along with expressing readiness to continue negotiations with the Ukrainians.

Trump, he said, noted his interest in a speedy end to the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

Putin also congratulated Trump on his 79th birthday.

First Published: Jun 14 2025 | 10:26 PM IST

