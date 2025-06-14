Israel-Iran LIVE: Two killed, at least 20 injured as Iranian missiles hit Tel Aviv
Israel-Iran LIVE Updates: The extent to which Israel's air defenses were pierced remains to be seen, with US forces helping to intercept and shoot down Iranian attacks
BS Web Team New Delhi
Israel-Iran conflict LIVE updates: Iran launched hundreds of ballistic missiles at Israel on Friday in an escalation of hostilities, retaliating against a direct strike on its nuclear facilities that killed top Iranian generals and damaged key military infrastructure. The coordinated missile assault targeted multiple Israeli cities, marking the most aggressive move yet by Tehran in the long-running conflict. It raised fears of a broader Middle East war and sent shockwaves through global markets.
Explosions reported in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem: Israel confirmed that multiple waves of missiles had been launched from Iran. Dramatic footage showed a large explosion in Tel Aviv, while blasts were also reported over Jerusalem. The extent of the damage remains uncertain. While Israel’s air defence systems managed to intercept several projectiles, the effectiveness of the shield is still being assessed. US military forces assisted in intercepting and shooting down parts of the incoming barrage.
Iran anticipates retaliation: In Tehran, state media reported that air defence systems were on high alert, bracing for an expected Israeli response as tensions continue to mount.
Earlier on Friday, Israel launched air strikes on Iran, targeting key military installations and a nuclear facility. The assault came after US President Donald Trump warned of the risk of a “massive conflict” erupting in the region.
Explosions were reported in the Iranian capital, Tehran, early in the morning, with state television confirming that the country’s air defence systems were operating at “100 percent capacity” in response to the attack.
9:39 AM
Iranian rocket hits near Tel Aviv; 1 dead, over 20 injured in Rishon Lezion, reports CNN
At least one person was killed and more than 20 injured after an Iranian rocket struck a residential area in Rishon Lezion, just south of Tel Aviv, Israel’s emergency services said on Saturday.
Paramedics rushed to the scene and found several people trapped under rubble amid widespread damage. Rescue efforts were underway late into the evening as emergency teams worked to reach those still unaccounted for.
Rishon Lezion is located in the Tel Aviv district, west of Jerusalem, and has come under attack amid the ongoing missile exchanges between Iran and Israel.
9:19 AM
Explosions heard over Jerusalem as Iran launches fresh strike
Explosions were heard over Jerusalem as Iran launched a fresh wave of missile attacks targeting Israel. The Israeli military said air defence systems were activated to intercept incoming threats. The escalation follows earlier strikes between the two rivals, raising fears of a broader and more intense conflict.
8:34 AM
Indian students in Tehran seek evacuation amid rising Iran-Israel tensions
The Indian students studying in Iran have appealed to the government for evacuation following Israeli airstrikes that targeted key military and nuclear sites in Iran, including areas near the capital.
"Right now the situation is calm and we are safe, but we are feeling scared. The attack started at around 3:30 am and we felt the land shake. It was a concerning experience," Tabiya Zahra, a second-year MBBS student from Kashmir at Tehran University of Medical Sciences (TUMS), told PTI.
8:18 AM
Iran’s forces are ready: Khamenei warns Israel of consequences
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday warned that the country’s armed forces are fully prepared to confront Israel, following recent strikes. “All officials in the country stand behind the armed forces,” Khamenei said in a series of posts on X.
He called Israel’s actions a “grave mistake” and vowed that Iran would not let the blood of its martyrs go unavenged or tolerate violations of its airspace. “By God’s grace, the consequences will bring that regime to ruin,” he said.
8:14 AM
Iran launches hundreds of ballistic missiles on Israel
Iran launched hundreds of ballistic missiles at Israel in response to a direct and unprecedented strike on its nuclear facilities, sharply escalating tensions between the two long-time adversaries. The move has raised fears of a broader Middle East conflict and potential disruptions to global oil supplies.
The missile barrage, aimed at several Israeli cities, marked Tehran’s most aggressive retaliation yet since Israel's overnight air raids killed senior Iranian generals and inflicted heavy damage on critical military infrastructure.
First Published: Jun 14 2025 | 8:14 AM IST