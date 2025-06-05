Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 11:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Russian strike kills 5, including 1 year old, hours after Trump calls Putin

Russian strike kills 5, including 1 year old, hours after Trump calls Putin

Six more people were wounded in the attack and have been hospitalised, Chaus said. According to him, six Shahed-type drones struck residential areas of Pryluky early Thursday morning

At around 1.05 am, Shahed-type drones struck two apartment buildings in Pryluky's Slobidskyi district, causing fires and destroying several private vehicles.(Photo: PTI)

AP Kyiv
Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 11:55 AM IST

At least five people, including a one-year-old child, were killed in a Russian drone strike on the northern Ukrainian city of Pryluky overnight, regional governor Viacheslav Chaus said on Thursday.

Six more people were wounded in the attack and have been hospitalised, Chaus said. According to him, six Shahed-type drones struck residential areas of Pryluky early Thursday morning, causing severe damage to residential buildings. 

Hours later, 17 people were wounded in a Russian drone strike on the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv early Thursday, including children, a pregnant woman, and a 93-year-old woman, regional head Oleh Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

 

At around 1.05 am, Shahed-type drones struck two apartment buildings in the city's Slobidskyi district, causing fires and destroying several private vehicles.

"By launching attacks while people sleep in their homes, the enemy once again confirms its tactic of insidious terror," Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

