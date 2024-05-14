Business Standard
Qantas to offer daily flights between B'luru, Sydney from Dec-Mar next yr

The flights add to Qantas' existing services from Delhi to Melbourne, which operate three days a week

Qantas Airways (Photo: X@Qantas)

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 2:58 PM IST

Qantas, the national carrier of Australia, on Tuesday announced that it is adding flights from Bengaluru to Sydney to cater to the strong demand over the peak holiday season.
Between mid-December 2024 and late March 2025, the airline will increase flights from five a week to daily, adding over 12,000 seats between the two cities over the four-month period, Qantas said in a statement.
The flights add to Qantas' existing services from Delhi to Melbourne, which operate three days a week.
Qantas' flights from India are operated with its fleet of Airbus A330 aircraft with 27 Business Class suites in 1- 2-1 configuration, with each suite featuring direct aisle access and converting into a lie-flat bed.
All Qantas international fares include checked baggage allowance, food and beverages and in-flight entertainment as standard with every booking.
Qantas recently announced it would accelerate a programme to introduce fast and free' Wi-Fi across its existing fleet of international aircraft, including A330 aircraft, with enough bandwidth for every passenger to enjoy a fast and consistent connection.
The service will be progressively rolled-out on Qantas flights between India and Australia from next year.

First Published: May 14 2024 | 2:58 PM IST

