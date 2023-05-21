close

Quad meet: US, Australian leaders spoke to PM Modi about requests they got

When Biden walked up to PM Modi, one of the points he made was the large number of requests he was getting from prominent citizens to attend his programmes during his state visit to Washington DC

Press Trust of India New Delhi
G7 Summit, Japan

Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : May 21 2023 | 9:18 AM IST
When US President Joe Biden walked up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Quad meeting, one of the points he made was the large number of requests he was getting from prominent citizens to attend the Indian leader's programmes during his next month state visit to Washington DC, officials said on Sunday.

Echoing a similar view, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he too is finding it difficult to accommodate all the requests he is getting for a community event, where Modi will speak on Tuesday, even though the Sydney venue has a capacity of 20,000, officials added.

Albanese remembered how at the Narendra Modi stadium more than 90,000 people welcomed him during the victory lap.

To this Biden told Modi in a lighter vein that he should take his autograph.

Modi and Albanese were in the Gujarat stadium to watch an India-Australia test match in March this year and had taken a lap of honour.

As part of his ongoing three-nation visit, Modi is scheduled to arrive in Australia on Monday and will address the community event on Tuesday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Quad Narendra Modi United States Australia

First Published: May 21 2023 | 9:18 AM IST

