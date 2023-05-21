close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

PM Modi, British counterpart Sunak review bilateral strategic ties

PM Narendra Modi on Sunday held productive talks with his British counterpart Rishi Sunak during which they reviewed bilateral strategic partnership, including progress in India-UK FTA negotiations

Press Trust of India Hiroshima
Narendra Modi, PM Modi

Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : May 21 2023 | 8:18 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held productive talks with his British counterpart Rishi Sunak during which they reviewed bilateral strategic partnership, including progress in India-UK FTA negotiations.

The two leaders also agreed to deepen bilateral cooperation across a wide range of areas such as trade and investment and science and technology.

Modi and Sunak met on the sidelines of the summit of the G7 advanced economies here in Hiroshima.

"A boost to - Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. PM

@narendramodi held productive talks with PM @RishiSunak of the UK in Hiroshima. The two leaders reviewed their Strategic Partnership, including taking stock of progress in India-UK FTA negotiations," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) tweeted.

Leaders agreed to deepen cooperation across a wide range of areas, such as trade & investment, science & technology, higher education, and people-to-people relationship, it said.

India and the UK have been negotiating an FTA since January last year, with a goal towards a comprehensive pact that is expected to significantly enhance the bilateral trading relationship worth an estimated 34 billion pounds in 2022.

Also Read

India stands for peaceful resolution: PM on 'China's military expansion'

India, Armenia, Iran hold 1st trilateral political consultations in Yerevan

India accords high importance to disaster risk reduction: Principal Secy

PM Modi meets French President Macron to discuss trade, economic ties

PM Modi, Kishida discuss cooperation in green hydrogen, semiconductors

2,000-year-old financial record unearthed on Jerusalem's pilgrimage road

Warring factions in Sudan agree to temporary ceasefire: US-Saudi mediators

PM Modi, other G7 leaders pay tributes at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park

LIVE: PM Modi pays floral tribute at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Japan

Quad leaders express concern over humanitarian consequences of Ukraine war

The two nations last month concluded the ninth round of India-UK free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations with detailed discussions across a range of policy areas.

Recently, Britain's Chief Negotiator for the FTA Harjinder Kang was appointed the country's new Trade Commissioner to South Asia and Deputy High Commissioner for Western India, based in Mumbai.

According to official UK government statistics, India was the UK's 12th largest trading partner in the four quarters to the end of Q3 2022, accounting for 2.1 per cent of total UK trade.

The two leaders shared a tight hug before their talks.

Modi arrived in Hiroshima on Friday to attend three sessions at the G7 summit following an invitation by Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Rishi Sunak India Prime Minister UK

First Published: May 21 2023 | 8:18 AM IST

Latest News

View More

LIVE: PM Modi pays floral tribute at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Japan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
1 min read

Quad leaders express concern over humanitarian consequences of Ukraine war

G7 Summit, Japan
5 min read

UP CM warns officials against delay in providing welfare schemes benefits

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
1 min read

4 river basins in Himachal Pradesh see decline in snow cover: Research

Tourists enjoy in the snow at Gulmarg near Srinagar
4 min read

Water near ethanol plant in Ferozepur found unfit for drinking: CPCB

water, groundwater
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

LIVE: Success, security of Indo-Pacific important for whole world, says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
2 min read

PM Modi, other G7 leaders pay tributes at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park

PM Modi, leaders of G7 at Hiroshima Peace Memorial
2 min read

Upcoming visit to India will script 'new history': Nepal PM Prachanda

Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Nepal
3 min read

G7 calls majors economies to commit to reaching net zero emissions by 2050

g7, Japan
4 min read

PM Modi, Kishida discuss cooperation in green hydrogen, semiconductors

PM Modi with Fumio Kishida
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon