close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

'Rapid growth of trade is testament to bilateral ties of US-India'

"Our partnership increases both the prosperity and the security of our nations and the broader world," Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi said

Press Trust of India Washington
Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2023 | 10:37 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The United States' becoming India's largest trading partner is testament to the strengthening of bilateral ties between the two democracies, an Indian American Congressman said Tuesday.

The rapid growth of trade between the United States and India is a testament to the ties between our democracies growing stronger as our partnership increases both the prosperity and the security of our nations and the broader world, Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi said.

Even as the United States has become India's largest trading partner, it is essential that we continue to recognise the enormous potential for further growth to strengthen both of our economies and create American jobs, Krishnamoorthi said in response to recent news that the US has emerged as India's biggest trading partner in 2022-23.

Also Read

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi campaigns for Georgia Senate runoff

US Congressman Krishnamoorthi criticises China for aggression against India

India in danger of becoming Hindu nationalist State: US Congressman

Biden, Modi discuss importance of US-India strategic technology partnership

PM Modi can play key role in Ukraine-Russia talks: French journalist

Kim Jong-un says N Korea has finished development of 1st spy satellite

Russia minister visits Venezuela, reviews ties, offers full support

Sri Lanka's ex-Attorney General summoned over Easter Sunday attack

European Parliament adopts key laws from 'Fit for 55 in 2030 package'

Anger rises in China over censored Beijing hospital fire that killed 21

Topics : International trade | US India relations

First Published: Apr 19 2023 | 10:37 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

UBS is buying Credit Suisse's greenhouse emissions burden too: Report

Image
5 min read

Kiri Industries expresses trust in Singapore court, hopes fair decision

Image
2 min read

Russia ready to switch to yuan in foreign trade, says Vladimir Putin

Image
2 min read

After UBS merger, Credit Suisse planning layoffs in India back offices

Image
2 min read

Japan's Kishida, Zelenskyy hold talks on wide-ranging issues in Kyiv

Image
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon