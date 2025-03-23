Sunday, March 23, 2025 | 07:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Red wine no exception: Study links all alcohol to higher cancer risk

Red wine no exception: Study links all alcohol to higher cancer risk

After analysing data from 42 studies, researchers found no significant difference in overall cancer risk between red and white wine

Interestingly, white wine was associated with higher cancer risk in women and a 22 per cent increased risk of skin cancer.

Press Trust of India Houston
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2025 | 7:29 AM IST

A new meta-analysis published in Nutrients has shattered the popular belief that red wine is a healthier alcoholic option.

After analysing data from 42 studies, researchers found no significant difference in overall cancer risk between red and white wine and no type of wine was shown to be safe when it comes to cancer prevention.

Red wine's reputation for being healthier due to antioxidants like resveratrol doesn't hold up, said lead author Dr. Eunyoung Cho of Brown University. We found no strong evidence that red wine lowers cancer risk. 

Interestingly, white wine was associated with higher cancer risk in women and a 22 per cent increased risk of skin cancer in some studies though researchers noted that lifestyle factors like sun exposure could play a role.

 

When focusing on more reliable cohort studies, the link between white wine and increased cancer risk was stronger, but no significant risk increase was seen with red wine.

Still, each daily glass of red wine was linked to a 5 per cent increase in cancer risk, though this wasn't statistically significant in deeper analyses. 

Dr. Brian Black, a family medicine physician not involved in the study, said, This challenges the idea that red wine is a safe' alcohol. The real takeaway is that alcohol in any form carries risk.

A spokesperson for the Cancer Prevention Alliance summed it up: While these findings debunk some common myths, the message remains clear limiting alcohol is one of the simplest ways to reduce cancer risk.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 23 2025 | 7:28 AM IST

