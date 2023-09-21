Republic Prez hopeful Ramaswamy to declare 'independence from China' plan

Indian American entrepreneur and Republican Presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy on Thursday will unveil his plan on how the US will "declare independence from China."

The details regarding the event mentioned on Ramaswamy's official website read, "Political outsider and presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy will offer unprecedented detail on how the United States will declare independence from Communist China in a speech on Thursday, September 21."

In an address that he will deliver in Ohio's Columbus on Thursday, Ramaswamy said he will "delineate the heretofore-unexamined connection between the rise of 'stakeholder capitalism' in the West and China's use of that trend to achieve economic parity with the US by failing to adopt the constraints that multinational institutions apply to the US", Fox News reported citing a preview of his speech.

Further, the preview of his policy speech also includes the use of forced data and technology transfers and even "pro-CCP US lobbying as a condition" to acquire licenses to do business in China, including but not limited to applying constraints in the US while not being able to apply such caps in Beijing.

Ramaswamy will speak about what he terms a "pro-trade approach to sensibly decoupling from China" and "knocked conservatives" who do not support a "trade-led agenda" and call it "unserious." He will call for declaring independence from the climate agenda of the US and "declare independence from China" abroad. He will emphasise that the climate agenda has nothing to do with climate and has everything to do with "allowing Beijing to catch up to the US".

The preview of the speech reads further, "Electric vehicle agenda worsens dependence on China for rare earth minerals and mineral refining capacity: when U.S. taxpayers subsidize EVs, American taxpayers subsidize the CCP", Fox News reported.

In his address, he will also talk about US military dependence on China. He will propose that limiting engagement in other parts of the world like Ukraine and the Middle East will reopen substantial funds to reinvest in the US' domestic base without the need to enhance the country's military budget, according to the Fox News report.

Ramaswamy will also propose reducing the US' pharmaceutical dependence on China by bolstering trade partnerships with Israel and India, Fox News reported. He will call for making similar efforts with regard to rare earth minerals with countries like India and Brazil. He will propose all American companies to declare "lithium independence" from China and increase their imports from Chile.

Last week, Ramaswamy vowed to end the H-1B visa program if elected to power, US-based POLITICO reported. Terming the H-1B Visa as "indentured servitude", Ramaswamy called it to replace the "lottery system" for an "actual meritocratic admission", adding that the US needs to eliminate chain-based migration.

"The lottery system needs to be replaced by actual meritocratic admission. It's a form of indentured servitude that only accrues to the benefit of the company that sponsored an H-1B immigrant. I'll gut it," Ramaswamy said in a statement to POLITICO.

He added, "The people who come as family members are not the meritocratic immigrants who make skills-based contributions to this country."

Notably, H-1B is a non-immigrant visa, which is highly sought after including in India. This allows US companies to employ foreign workers in occupations that require some technical expertise

These visas are highly sought after, and the demand for these workers in the US has only increased with time.