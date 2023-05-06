close

US Prez polls 2024: Trump lauds rival Indian-American Vivek Ramaswamy

"I am pleased to see that Vivek Ramaswamy is doing so well in the most recent Republican Primary Poll, CBS YouGov," Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social

Last Updated : May 06 2023 | 7:45 AM IST
Former US President Donald Trump has praised Indian-American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy for doing well in the recent Republican Primary poll, CBS YouGov. Vivek Ramaswamy has announced his 2024 presidential bid.

In a statement, Trump stated he likes Ramaswamy as he has only nice things to say about him and all the work carried out by the Trump administration.

"I am pleased to see that Vivek Ramaswamy is doing so well in the most recent Republican Primary Poll, CBS YouGov," Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social.

"He is tied with Mike Pence, and seems to be on his way to catching Ron DeSanctimonious. The thing I like about Vivek is that he only has good things to say about "President Trump," and all that the Trump Administration has so successfully done - This is the reason he is doing so well. In any event, good luck to all of them, they will need it!," he added.

Earlier in February, healthcare and tech sector entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy announced his 2024 US Presidential election bid. "We've celebrated our "diversity" so much that we forgot all the ways we're really the same as Americans, bound by ideals that united a divided, headstrong group of people 250 years ago. I believe deep in my bones those ideals still exist. I'm running for President to revive them," tweeted Ramaswamy in a video announcing his intention to run for president.

He reiterated that this was not just a political campaign, "but a cultural movement". "Faith, patriotism and hard work have disappeared. Wokeism, climatism and gender ideology have replaced them. We hunger for purpose yet cannot answer what it means to be an American. We long for that answer," he added.

In CBS News/YouGov survey of likely Republican primary voters, Ramaswamy was slightly ahead of former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley.

37-year-old Vivek Ramaswamy is a native of southwest Ohio. His mother was a geriatric psychiatrist and his father worked as an engineer at General Electric. Ramaswamy said, "Diversity" is not our strength. Our strength is the set of ideals that unify us across our differences. Without that, "diversity" is meaningless."

He added, "We live in a culture that rejects truth & embraces relativism; that rejects equality and embraces "equity"; that rejects excellence and embraces victimhood. I'm all-in for America First, but we must first rediscover what America is." Vivek Ramaswamy is the second Indian-American to enter the 2024 Republican presidential primary after Nikki Haley.

First Published: May 06 2023 | 11:23 AM IST

