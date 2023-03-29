close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Roman Abramovich secretly bankrolled Vitesse, show leaked papers

The financial information has come to light in the Oligarch files, a cache of leaked data originating from the Cyprus-based offshore service provider MeritServus

Agencies
Roman Abramovich

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2023 | 11:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Roman Abramovich secretly funded the takeover of a Dutch top division football club and bank-rolled it for years during the period that he also owned Chelsea, leaked documents show, The Guardian reported on Wednesday.
Two investigations by the Netherlands football association were unable to uncover any financial ties between Abramovich and the club, Vitesse Arnhem, and concluded that the Russian oligarch had no managerial influence on Vitesse. Both Vitesse under its then owners, and Chelsea under Abramovich, repeatedly denied the oligarch was involved in funding the Dutch club. The financial information has come to light in the Oligarch files, a cache of leaked data originating from the Cyprus-based offshore service provider MeritServus. The documents, reviewed by the Guardian and the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, appear to reveal for the first time at least €117m ($126.77) in secret fund­ing from Abramovich for the Vitesse takeover, which flowed through a series of entities regis­tered in opaque offshore tax havens.

Also Read

FIFA World Cup 2022 Group A and B analysis: England, Netherlands favourites

FIFA World Cup Group C and D analysis: Argentina, Denmark to make headlines

Why are Indian start-ups facing such a severe funding winter?

Fifa World Cup Highlights: Portugal, Brazil win as Uruguay draw vs Korea

Fifa World Cup Day 6: Ecuador, US impress in draws; Senegal, Iran in wins

Bank rules under review in wake of SVB debacle :US Fed official

Netanyahu rejects Joe Biden's suggestion to pause judicial overhaul

US's Credit Suisse violates deal on tax evasion of its rich clients

Environmental groups slam German government's energy, climate deal

China, Tibet and the politics behind choosing a Buddhist spiritual leader

Topics : football | funding

First Published: Mar 29 2023 | 11:50 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

UBS is buying Credit Suisse's greenhouse emissions burden too: Report

Image
5 min read

Kiri Industries expresses trust in Singapore court, hopes fair decision

Image
2 min read

Russia ready to switch to yuan in foreign trade, says Vladimir Putin

Image
2 min read
Premium

After UBS merger, Credit Suisse planning layoffs in India back offices

Image
2 min read

Japan's Kishida, Zelenskyy hold talks on wide-ranging issues in Kyiv

Image
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon