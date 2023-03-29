close

Netanyahu rejects Joe Biden's suggestion to pause judicial overhaul

Israeli PM Netanyahu rebuffed President Biden's suggestion that premier walks away from contentious plan to overhaul the legal system, saying country makes its own decisions

Press Trust of India Jerusalem
Benjamin Netanyahu

3 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2023 | 11:24 PM IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday rebuffed President Joe Biden's suggestion that the premier walks away from a contentious plan to overhaul the legal system, saying the country makes its own decisions.

The exchange was a rare bout of public disagreement between the two close allies and signals building friction between Israel and the U.S. over Netanyahu's judicial changes, which he postponed after massive protests.

Asked by reporters late Tuesday what he hopes the premier does with the legislation, Biden replied, I hope he walks away from it.

The president added that Netanyahu's government cannot continue down this road" and urged compromise on the plan roiling Israel.

The president also stepped around U.S. Ambassador Thomas Nides' suggestion that Netanyahu would soon be invited to the White House, saying, No, not in the near term.

Netanyahu replied that Israel is sovereign and makes its decisions by the will of its people and not based on pressures from abroad, including from the best of friends.

The frosty exchange came a day after Netanyahu called for a halt to his government's contentious legislation to avoid civil war in the wake of two consecutive days of mass protests that drew tens of thousands of people to Israel's streets.

Hopefully the prime minister will act in a way that he can try to work out some genuine compromise. But that remains to be seen, Biden said to reporters as he left North Carolina to return to Washington.

Netanyahu and his religious and ultranationalist allies announced the judicial overhaul in January just days after forming their government, the most right-wing in Israel's history.

The proposal has plunged Israel into its worst domestic crisis in decades.

Business leaders, top economists and former security chiefs have all come out against the plan, saying it is pushing the country toward dictatorship.

The plan would give Netanyahu, who is on trial on corruption charges, and his allies the final say in appointing the nation's judges.

It would also give parliament, which is controlled by his allies, authority to overturn Supreme Court decisions and limit the court's ability to review laws.

Critics say the legislation would concentrate power in the hands of the coalition in parliament and upset the balance of checks and balances between branches of government.

Netanyahu said he was striving to achieve via a broad consensus in talks with opposition leaders that began Tuesday.

Yair Lapid, the opposition leader in Israel's parliament, wrote on Twitter that Israel was the U.S.'s closest allies for decades but the most radical government in the country's history ruined that in three months.

Topics : Benjamin Netanyahu | Joe Biden | israel

First Published: Mar 29 2023 | 12:28 PM IST

