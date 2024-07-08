Rs 67,000 fine for urinating in sea; Spanish city imposes new regulation

Spain's Marbella city is making changes to combat beach pollution and ensure clean beaches. Beachgoers in the country can now be fined up to €750 (about ₹67,000) for urinating in the sea.

The penalty could be doubled for reported offenders who breach the new regulation within a year; these offenders can attract a fine of up to €1,500. The dogs will also be kept out of the sea and will be designated dog-friendly beaches.

The measures await public feedback before the regulations are officially enacted into law. The officials aim to maintain hygiene and health standards in the water bodies.

Fines are imposed in Spain on different beach-related activities, which include acts of nudity, leading to a €750 fine, unauthorised vendors face a hefty €3,000 fine, and lighting fires or barbecues without permission may result in a €1,500 penalty. Apart from these regulations, cycling, jet skiing, and surfing are also prohibited within 200 metres of the shore.

The main concern for the lifeguards is to find out the offenders on the busy beach.

City council spokesperson shared an email to the Guardian clarifying the proposals stating that it would not apply to open water.

He said that the bylaw does not impose a sanction for peeing in the sea. “It will not be applicable. The bylaw regulates possible antisocial infractions on the beach, just as any such acts are regulated in any public space such as on the city’s streets,” he added.

The new regulations are framed to address and reduce disruptive behaviour like littering.

Such regulations are already being imposed in several cities of the country. In 2004, Malaga imposed a fine of €300 for “physiological evacuation on the beach or in the sea.” Similarly, the Galician city of Vigo also levied a fine of €750 that came into effect two years back.

Beachgoers are confused

When the beachgoers were asked about the penalties by a Spanish TV program, 'AI Tiempo', beachgoers looked confused about the penalties. The beachgoers and residents wonder how these regulations will be enforced and what it means for them.

One person jokingly confessed that he has urinated in the sea multiple times and asked, “Who’s going to find out? The jellyfish?” Another person also had similar confusion and asked, “Are there going to be police officers on the lookout? I just don’t get it.”