Russia accuses Ukraine of blowing up key Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline

Several explosions were heard near the ammonia pipeline in Kharkov region's Kupyansk district, Russia's TASS news agency reported on Tuesday

IANS Moscow
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 8:22 AM IST
"A Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group" blew up the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline in Kharkov region on Monday night, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

The ministry in a statement on Wednesday called the explosion of the ammonia pipeline "a terrorist act", which has caused civilian victims, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Currently, ammonia is bleeding from the damaged sections of the pipeline in the Ukrainian territory. There are no casualties among the Russian military personnel," the ministry added.

The facility, running from the Russian city of Togliatti to the Ukrainian port of Odessa, is one of the world's longest pipelines for ammonia transportation.

--IANS

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Russia Ukraine Conflict Russia Gas pipeline

First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 8:22 AM IST

