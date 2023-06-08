close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

LA Times announces 74 job cuts due to economic challenges amid overhaul

The Los Angeles Times on Wednesday announced plans to cut 74 jobs due to economic challenges as the newspaper strives to transform itself into a digital media organization

AP Los Angles
layoff

Illustration: Binay Sinha

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 6:51 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Los Angeles Times on Wednesday announced plans to cut 74 jobs due to economic challenges as the newspaper strives to transform itself into a digital media organization.

In a message to staff, Times Executive Editor Kevin Merida wrote that employees whose positions are eliminated from the Pulitzer Prize -winning newspaper were being notified and that a staff meeting was scheduled for Monday to answer questions.

We have done a vast amount of work as a company to meet the budget and revenue challenges head on. But that work will need acceleration and we will need more radical transformation in the newsroom for us to become a self-sustaining enterprise, Merida wrote.

The cuts will eliminate about 13% of newsroom positions and affect full-time and temporary workers including editors, audio producers and managers, the Times reported. The cuts follow a series of layoffs at news organizations including the Washington Post and NPR.

The move also comes days after journalists at two dozen local newspapers across the U.S. walked off the job to demand an end to painful cost-cutting measures at Gannett, the country's biggest newspaper chain. Gannett said those cuts aimed to address declining revenue amid a downturn in ad sales and customer subscriptions.

The newspaper industry has struggled for years with such challenges as advertising has shifted from print to digital, and readers have abandoned local newspapers for online sources of information and entertainment.

Also Read

Meesho lays off 251 employees, CEO admits 'judgement errors in over-hiring'

Meta prepares more layoffs across its platforms for 'greater efficiency'

Edtech firm Cuemath lays off 100 employees; founder returns as CEO

Vacancies for blue-collar jobs in India rose in FY23, but job seekers down

Demand for green jobs to rise 15-20% every year in next decade: Report

US trade deficit widens to 6-month high, expected to dent economic growth

Minibus crash kills 25 people, nine children in northern Afghanistan

Coinbase execs defend platform against lawsuit, call for clear crypto rules

Fifa made false claims about 'carbon-neutral' World Cup: Swiss regulator

Florida Governor DeSantis closes in on arch-rival Donald Trump in Iowa

The Los Angeles Times Guild, which represents more than 400 editorial employees, voiced anger at the layoffs.

We are completely blindsided by this news, the Times' Guild Unit Council said in a statement. This is a case study in bad faith and shows disrespect for the newsroom, which recently added two more Pulitzer Prizes to its long list of awards and recognition for its top-shelf work.

The guild's contract requires management to bargain over proposed layoffs, and this did not occur, the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : USA Los Angeles Times

First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 6:51 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Country worried over one-sided action by central probe agencies: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot
3 min read

LA Times announces 74 job cuts due to economic challenges amid overhaul

layoff
2 min read

US trade deficit widens to 6-month high, expected to dent economic growth

Photo: Bloomberg
5 min read

Most Popular

New York tops the world's 20 most expensive cities for expats in 2023

Statue of Liberty, New York
3 min read

LIVE: Meta rolls out verified account service in India for Rs 699 per month

Meta, Meta India, Manish Chopra quits
2 min read

Diverted Air India Delhi-US flight lands in middle of Russia airspace row

Air India. Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon