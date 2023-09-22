close
Sensex (-0.85%)
66230.24 -570.60
Nifty (-0.80%)
19742.35 -159.05
Nifty Midcap (-0.89%)
40184.85 -359.00
Nifty Smallcap (-1.38%)
5728.75 -80.05
Nifty Bank (-1.68%)
44623.85 -760.75
Heatmap

Russia calls temporary halt to gas, diesel fuel exports to stabilise prices

Russia has announced a ban on exports of gasoline and diesel fuel, aiming to stabilise rising domestic prices and improve the country's fuel supply.

Russia flag

Photo: ANI

AP Moscow
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2023 | 8:13 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Russia has announced a ban on exports of gasoline and diesel fuel, aiming to stabilise rising domestic prices and improve the country's fuel supply.
The government decree issued on Thursday said the restrictions would be temporary but did not give a date for them ending.
The move was expected to lead to increased fuel prices in the world market.
Russia's exports of diesel fuel are estimated at about 900,000 barrels a day and the country has exported 60,000-100,000 barrels of gasoline daily, state news agency Tass reported.
Tass said domestic fuel prices dropped by about 4 per cent after the ban was announced.
The ban will not apply to other countries in the Moscow-led Eurasian Economic Union trading bloc Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan.

Also Read

Petrol, diesel prices remain largely unchanged, check prices in your city

Govt extends export curbs on gasoline, diesel to ensure availability

Oil marketing companies likely to cut petrol-diesel prices: Report

A 445% price jump makes tomatoes more pricey than gasoline in India

Long-term exposure to diesel pollution bad for health, suggest experts

Brazil's firefighters battle wildfires raging during late-winter heat wave

Ramaswamy accuses Trump of making false promise in not repealing Obamacare

1 killed, many hurt as bus carrying children crashes on New York highway

US supports Canada's efforts in probe against India over killing of Nijjar

China is rising: Ultra-rich Gen Zs flock home as US-China tensions grow

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Russia Diesel exports gasoline

First Published: Sep 22 2023 | 8:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesAsian Games 2023 Live UpdatesStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveWorld Cup Latest NewsParliament Special Session LiveParineeti-Raghav Chadha weddingGold-Silver PriceAsian Games Schedule tTdayUS Federal Reserve Rates

Companies News

GAIL issues tender to buy 1 LNG cargo for October delivery: ReportsNvidia CEO touts India as major AI market in a bid to hedge China risks

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Law Minister Meghwal to move Advocate Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha todaySpecial session LIVE: Women's Reservation Bill to be brought in Rajya Sabha

Economy News

Brands seeing increased opportunities to tap into Tier-2, Tier-3 citiesIndia counting on potash supplies despite diplomatic row with Canada
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon