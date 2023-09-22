Russia calls temporary halt to gas, diesel fuel exports to stabilise prices

Russia has announced a ban on exports of gasoline and diesel fuel, aiming to stabilise rising domestic prices and improve the country's fuel supply.

The government decree issued on Thursday said the restrictions would be temporary but did not give a date for them ending.

The move was expected to lead to increased fuel prices in the world market.

Russia's exports of diesel fuel are estimated at about 900,000 barrels a day and the country has exported 60,000-100,000 barrels of gasoline daily, state news agency Tass reported.

Tass said domestic fuel prices dropped by about 4 per cent after the ban was announced.

The ban will not apply to other countries in the Moscow-led Eurasian Economic Union trading bloc Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan.

Also Read Petrol, diesel prices remain largely unchanged, check prices in your city Govt extends export curbs on gasoline, diesel to ensure availability Oil marketing companies likely to cut petrol-diesel prices: Report A 445% price jump makes tomatoes more pricey than gasoline in India Long-term exposure to diesel pollution bad for health, suggest experts Brazil's firefighters battle wildfires raging during late-winter heat wave Ramaswamy accuses Trump of making false promise in not repealing Obamacare 1 killed, many hurt as bus carrying children crashes on New York highway US supports Canada's efforts in probe against India over killing of Nijjar China is rising: Ultra-rich Gen Zs flock home as US-China tensions grow