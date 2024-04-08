Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Russia's foreign minister arrives in China to discuss Ukraine, Asia-Pacific

Hit with sanctions that closed access to Western markets and finances after sending its troops to Ukraine, Russia has since become China's fastest-growing trade partner

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks at a press conference, during the G20 summit, in New Delhi, Photo: Reuters

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov | Photo: Reuters

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2024 | 8:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Russia's top diplomat Sergei Lavrov arrived in China, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday, for what Moscow had said was talks on the war in Ukraine, bilateral ties and the situation in the Asia-Pacific region.
 
The Russian foreign minister will talk with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on a series of "hot topics" that will also include joint cooperation in international organisations, such as the United Nations and the Group of 20 (G20), Moscow had said earlier.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Reuters reported last month that Russian President Vladimir Putin will travel to China in May for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, in what could be the Kremlin chief's first overseas trip of his new presidential term.
 
Moscow and Beijing declared a "no limits" partnership in February 2022 when Putin visited Beijing just days before Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, triggering the deadliest land war in Europe since World War Two.
 
Hit with sanctions that closed access to Western markets and finances after sending its troops to Ukraine, Russia has since become China's fastest-growing trade partner.
 
Xi, in a call with Putin last month, said both sides should resolutely oppose interference in domestic affairs by external forces, an apparent reference to the United States.
 
Chinese vice foreign minister Sun Weidong said bilateral ties were "at their best in history" when he met his Russian counterpart in Moscow last month, according to a Chinese foreign ministry readout.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Shrinking market share, govt pressure trouble Chinese smartphone makers

Jaishankar-Lavrov talks to focus on trade in national currencies, banking

71 Indian companies on FT's Asia Pacific top 500 high-growth list

Russia suspects supply of India-made 115mm artillery shells to Ukraine

Zara is reopening its shops in this country after a two-year hiatus

Gaza peace talks making progress, all parties agree on basic points

Brazil SC justice to probe Musk over fake news and alleged obstruction

Brazil's Lula calls meeting on future of Petrobras CEO Jean Paul Prates

Our EV firms do not rely on subsidies to gain competitive advantage: China

Flood waters rise in Russia's Ural mountains, forcing thousands to evacuate

Topics : Russia China economy Russia Ukraine Conflict Chinese government Asia-Pacific

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 08 2024 | 8:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayLSG vs GT LIVE Score Lok Sabha PollsRBI MPC Meeting Live UpdatesIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon