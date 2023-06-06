Russia's GDP projected to grow by 1% through 2023: Finance Minister Anton

Russia's GDP is projected to grow by 1 per cent this year, accompanied by an anticipated increase in real income for the population, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Tuesday.

"Russia fully complies with its budgetary obligations," Siluanov said.

"In terms of the economy, we expect growth within 1 per cent, plus or minus," Xinhua news agency quoted the Minister as saying.

The real income of the population began to rise at the end of 2022 and this trend is expected to continue this year, according to Siluanov.

"Despite all the sanctions, the government's main task is to ensure that people do not feel the impact and are able to maintain a standard of living no lower than it was before all these restrictions. We have been successful in achieving this," the Finance Minister said.

The growth in GDP has been facilitated by a well-balanced budget policy, the accumulation of reserves in the National Wealth Fund, proactive industrial strategies, and supportive measures for citizens, he added.

