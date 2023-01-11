JUST IN
Business Standard

Russia's 2022 budget deficit accounts for 2.3% of GDP: Finance Minister

Russia's budget deficit accounted for 2.3 per cent of the country's gross domestic product (GDP) in 2022, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said

Topics
Russia | Russia Ukraine Conflict | GDP

IANS  |  Moscow 

Russia
Representative Image

Russia's budget deficit accounted for 2.3 per cent of the country's gross domestic product (GDP) in 2022, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said.

"We increased borrowings on the financial markets, which led to a higher budget deficit at 3.3 trillion rubles ($47.4 billion) or 2.3 per cent of the GDP," he said at a government meeting.

The Minister added that total budget revenues amounted to almost 28 trillion rubles, which was 2.8 trillion rubles more than that was originally planned, reports Xinhua news agency.

"Despite the geopolitical situation, despite the restrictions and sanctions, we have fulfilled all of the planned tasks," he said.

--IANS

ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, January 11 2023. 13:16 IST

