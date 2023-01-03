JUST IN
Israel's central bank raises interest rate to 3.75%, highest since 2008
India-US relationship can define 21st century: Congressman Ro Khanna
China's economy ends year in major slump as Covid infections surge
Pakistan witnesses 28% increase in terror attacks in 2022: Report
Recession will hit a third of world this year, warns IMF chief Georgieva
Pakistan will default if it doesn't enter IMF programme, warns Imran Khan
Indians help Singapore cross 6 mn visitors mark, record best tourism year
Canada bans foreigners from buying property after surge in property prices
In world economy this week: From China's Covid numbers to US job data
Global economy faces tougher year in 2023: IMF's Kristalina Georgieva
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy
Australia's housing prices mark largest annual decline of 5.3% since 2008
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Singapore's GDP growth slows down to 3.8% in 2022 compared to 7.6% in 2021

In a breakdown, Singapore's manufacturing sector shrank by 3% year on year in the fourth quarter of 2022 and expanded by 2.6% in the whole year

Topics
Singapore | Singapore economy | GDP growth

IANS  |  Singapore 

Singapore
(Bloomberg)

Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry announced on Tuesday that the country's gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 3.8 per cent in 2022, compared to the 7.6 per cent growth in 2021.

This annual growth rate was calculated with advance GDP estimates for the fourth quarter of 2022, which are computed largely from data in the first two months of the quarter, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Ministry said that based on advance estimates, Singapore's GDP grew by 2.2 per cent year on year in the fourth quarter of 2022, moderating from the 4.2 per cent growth in the previous quarter.

On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally-adjusted basis, the economy expanded by 0.2 per cent, extending the 1.1 per cent expansion in the third quarter.

In a breakdown, Singapore's manufacturing sector shrank by 3 per cent year on year in the fourth quarter of 2022 and expanded by 2.6 per cent in the whole year.

The construction sector grew by 10.4 per cent year on year in the fourth quarter and 6.5 per cent in the year.

The services producing industries expanded by 4.1 per cent year on year in the quarter and 5 per cent in the year.

The Ministry said that the advance GDP estimates are intended as an early indication of the GDP growth in the fourth quarter, and are subject to revision when more comprehensive data become available.

It added that it will release the preliminary GDP estimates for the fourth quarter and whole of 2022 in February.

--IANS

ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Singapore

First Published: Tue, January 03 2023. 16:10 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU