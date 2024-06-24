Business Standard
Russia summons US envoy over 'barbaric' missile strike on Crimea: Report

Russia, which began a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, seized Crimea in 2014

Photo: Shutterstock

Bloomberg
Last Updated : Jun 24 2024 | 10:41 PM IST

The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned US Ambassador Lynne Tracy over an attack by Ukraine on the occupied Crimean peninsula. 

The US “bears equal responsibility” with Ukraine for the attack and Russia will retaliate, the Foreign Ministry in Moscow said in a statement Monday. The US began supplying Kyiv with ATACMS missiles earlier this year. 
Russian officials said four people were killed, including two children, and more than 150 people were injured in what Russia said was an ATACMS missile attack in Sevastopol, Crimea’s largest city, on Sunday.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defenses downed four missiles while a fifth was struck and diverted from its trajectory before exploding over the city.

Russia, which began a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, seized Crimea in 2014. 
First Published: Jun 24 2024 | 10:41 PM IST

