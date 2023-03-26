close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Russia to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, says Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced plans on Saturday to station tactical nuclear weapons in neighbouring Belarus

Press Trust of India Moscow
Russian President Vladimir Putin

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2023 | 9:16 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced plans on Saturday to station tactical nuclear weapons in neighbouring Belarus.

Putin said the plan was in response to Britain's decision this past week to provide Ukraine with armour-piercing rounds containing depleted uranium. Russia falsely claimed these rounds have nuclear components.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has long asked for the weapons, Putin said, speaking in an interview on Russian state television.

He said construction of storage facilities for the weapons in Belarus would be completed by July 1.

Russia used the territory of Belarus as a staging ground to send troops into Ukraine, and Moscow and Minsk have maintained close military ties.

Also Read

Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant to switch to Russian fuel amid outages

Russia's nuclear fuel firm busy 'breeding' new kinds of fuels, technology

Russian President Putin rules out using nuclear weapons in Ukraine

Japan bans chemical weapons goods export to Russia amid nuclear war threat

UK announces new tranche of sanctions against Russia over Ukraine war

Russia 'largely stalled' in Bakhmut, moving to defensive strategy, says UK

Topics : Vladimir Putin | Russia | Belarus | Russia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Mar 25 2023 | 11:54 PM IST

Business Standard
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon