Tuesday, February 25, 2025 | 04:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Russia welcomes possibilities of cooperation with US on rare earth metals

Russia welcomes possibilities of cooperation with US on rare earth metals

Putin told state TV on Monday that Russia was open to joint projects with American partners - including government and the private sector - under a future Russia-US economic deal

Ahead of the first offshore mineral auctions, the central government has introduced royalty rates for construction sand, polymetallic nodules, and overburden or waste—key minerals to be extracted through offshore mining. The royalty rate for dolomite

Rare earths are a group of 17 metals used to make magnets that turn power into motion for electric vehicles, cell phones, missile systems, and other electronics. | Representative Picture

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 4:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that Russia had lots of rare earth metal deposits and that it was open to doing deals to develop them after President Vladimir Putin held out the possibility of such collaboration with the United States. 
"The Americans need rare earth metals. We have a lot of them," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.  ALSO READ: White House, Ukraine nearing rare earth metals deal that would boost ties 
"We have our own plans to develop strategic resources, but there are quite broad prospects for cooperation here," he told reporters. 
Putin told state TV on Monday that Russia was open to joint projects with American partners - including government and the private sector - under a future Russia-US economic deal. 
 
US President Donald Trump has pledged that "major economic development transactions with Russia" would take place. 

Also Read

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Russia open to Europe's involvement in peace talks on Ukraine: Putin

Russia Ukraine conflict, Russia Ukraine

Western leaders visit Kyiv, pledge support on Ukraine war's 3rd anniversary

Russia-US flag

US refuses to blame Russia for Ukraine war, splitting with European allies

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump expresses hope Russia's war in Ukraine is nearing endgame

Russia Ukraine flag, Russia-Ukraine flag

After three years of war, Trump may give Russian economy a lifeline

Peskov said there was still a lot of work to be done to normalise relations between Moscow and Washington before any economic deals could be struck. 
"Next on the agenda is the issue of resolving the Ukrainian crisis", said Peskov. "And then, especially since the Americans themselves have also spoken about it, it will be time to consider possible projects related to trade, economic and investment cooperation." 
"When there comes, let's say, a moment of political will, we will be open to this (cooperation on rare earth metals)," Peskov added. 
Rare earths are a group of 17 metals used to make magnets that turn power into motion for electric vehicles, cell phones, missile systems, and other electronics. 
Russia has the world's fifth-largest reserves of rare earth metals, according to the US Geological Survey data, after China, Brazil, India and Australia. 
The US and Ukraine are negotiating a separate deal involving rare earth metals. Trump said this week that deal was "pretty close" to conclusion. Putin on Monday said those negotiations were not a concern for Russia.   
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
   

More From This Section

Russia-US flag

Russia welcomes 'more balanced' US stance on Ukraine after UNSC vote

steel pipe, oil, indian oil, lng export, liquified gas

Europe should replace Russian LNG with Qatari supply, IEA director

Nippon Steel

Nippon Steel to start talks with US Commerce Dept over US Steel bid: Prez

Imran khan

Pak SC to hear Imran Khan's pleas on poll rigging, May 9 violence

oil

Oil gains on supply concerns from Iran sanctions, strong refining margins

Topics : US Russia mineral sector mineral production

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 4:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayAUS vs SA Live ScoreStock Market Holiday on ShivratriHP Telecom India IPO AllotmentPM Kisan ekycCBSE 10th Social Science paper analysis 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon