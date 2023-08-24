Confirmation

Second attempt to launch a spy satellite has failed, says North Korea

It cited the country's aerospace agency as saying that North Korea will conduct a third attempt in October after finding what caused a failure

North Korean Kim Jong Un

The North's state news agency said Thursday's launch ended in a failure because of an error that happened during a three-stage flight of the rocket.

AP Seoul
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2023 | 7:19 AM IST
North Korea said its second attempt to launch a spy satellite failed Thursday and it will make a third attempt in October, the country's state media reported.
The North's state news agency said Thursday's launch ended in a failure because of an error that happened during a three-stage flight of the rocket.
It cited the country's aerospace agency as saying that North Korea will conduct a third attempt in October after finding what caused a failure.
The announcement followed a statement by South Korea's military that North Korea had launched a long-range rocket.
In late May, a North Korean rocket carrying a spy satellite plunged into the sea soon after liftoff, posing a setback to leader Kim Jong Un's push to establish a space-based surveillance system to better monitor the US and South Korea. North Korea had since vowed to make a second attempt.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : North Korea Satellite South Korea United States

First Published: Aug 24 2023 | 7:19 AM IST

