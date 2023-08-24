Second attempt to launch a spy satellite has failed, says North Korea

North Korea said its second attempt to launch a spy satellite failed Thursday and it will make a third attempt in October, the country's state media reported.
The North's state news agency said Thursday's launch ended in a failure because of an error that happened during a three-stage flight of the rocket.
It cited the country's aerospace agency as saying that North Korea will conduct a third attempt in October after finding what caused a failure.
The announcement followed a statement by South Korea's military that North Korea had launched a long-range rocket.
In late May, a North Korean rocket carrying a spy satellite plunged into the sea soon after liftoff, posing a setback to leader Kim Jong Un's push to establish a space-based surveillance system to better monitor the US and South Korea. North Korea had since vowed to make a second attempt.
Also Read
Kim Jong-un says N Korea has finished development of 1st spy satellite
N Korean leader's sister slams US for criticising failed satellite launch
N Korea calls failed spy satellite launch 'serious' shortcoming, vows a 2nd
North Korea 'bitterly condemns' UNSC meeting over spy satellite launch
N Korea opens key party meeting to discuss its economy, defense strategies
Flames devour forests, homes as wildfires in Greece burn out of control
Toshakhana case: Nawaz Sharif says Pak Chief Justice supports ex-PM Imran
Plane crashes near Moscow, mercenary chief Prigozhin on passenger list
Brics nations agree for considering new members: S African minister
Economic data in Europe gets worse, ECB interest rate pause on cards
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)