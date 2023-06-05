close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

North Korea 'bitterly condemns' UNSC meeting over spy satellite launch

This response came after the US requested a UNSC meeting last week to address North Korea's failed effort to launch its first spy satellite into orbit, which resulted in the launcher and payload crash

ANI Asia
North Korean Kim Jong Un

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 10:22 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

North Korea "bitterly condemned" and rejected the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting held over Pyongyang's failed spy satellite launch, state media reported on Sunday.

In a press statement, Kim Yo Jong, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sister and a key ruling party official called the UNSC meeting an "unfair and biased act" of interfering in its internal affairs and violating its sovereignty, according to Korea Central News Agency (KCNA).

"I am very unpleased that the UNSC so often calls to account the DPRK's exercise of its rights as a sovereign state at the request of the US, and bitterly condemn and reject it as the most unfair and biased act of interfering in its internal affairs and violating its sovereignty," she said.

This response came after the US requested a UNSC meeting last week to address North Korea's failed effort to launch its first spy satellite into orbit, which resulted in the launcher and payload crashing into the sea.

Kim Yo Jong, who is also vice department director of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) slammed the UNSC for holding a meeting in response to a "gangster-like US request," vowing to resist sanctions and take steps to defend itself, as per KCNA.

"The UNSC held a meeting to take up the DPRK's right to satellite launching as a single agenda item at the US gangster-like request. As a result, it produced another shameful record of working as a political appendage of an individual country," the press statement said.

Also Read

North Korea's attempt to launch first spy satellite ends in failure

S Korea slams Pyongyang's planned satellite launch, warns of consequences

N Korea conducts 'important' test for developing reconnaissance satellite

N Korea tells neighbour Japan it plans to launch satellite in coming days

China successfully launches new manned spaceship with 1st civilian on board

Asia leads 'back to office' effort; nearly 50% say will quit if no WFH

19 killed in southwest China landslide covering mine worker dormitory

US fighter jet scramble: No survivors found after plane crashes in Virginia

Linda Yaccarino to take over as new Twitter CEO today, hires key aide

Russia says it thwarted attack in Donetsk; unclear on Kyiv counteroffensive

"It is today's universal reality that over 5 000 satellites with various aims and missions are now in their orbits around the Earth and even private companies are taking an active part in the space development," it added.

She also stated that the UNSC is trying to unilaterally deprive the DPRK of its sovereignty and rights to existence and development, blindly following the articles of the illegal and unfair anti-DPRK "sanctions resolutions" cooked up 10-odd years ago. This is a very dangerous activity as it can cause a serious imbalance of power in the region and structural damage to the peace and stability. If the UNSC persists in its unfair and prejudiced anti-DPRK action, it should give a responsible answer to whether it is capable of defusing the ensuing serious instability of the situation and guaranteeing the security of the regional countries.

Earlier, on Wednesday, a military spy satellite launched by North Korea crashed into the Yellow Sea.

According to KCNA, North Korea launched "Malligyong-1," the military reconnaissance satellite mounted on a new-type rocket named "Chollima-1," at its rocket launching station on the west coast at 6:27 am (local time).

The carrier rocket fell in the Yellow Sea "after losing thrust due to the abnormal starting of the second-stage engine after the separation of the first stage during the normal flight," said KCNA in an English-language dispatch.

The failure was due to "the low reliability and stability of the new-type engine system and unstable character of the fuel used," read the KCNA report, citing a spokesperson of the state-run space development agency.

North Korea also said that it would thoroughly investigate the serious defects that emerged in the latest satellite launch and take necessary measures to overcome them, pledging to "conduct the second launch as soon as possible through various part tests.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : US-North Korea United States United Nations Security Council

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 10:22 AM IST

Latest News

View More

India logs 174 new Covid-19 cases, active infections decrease to 3,193

covid, corona, coronavirus
1 min read

Key litigant to withdraw from Gyanvapi mosque case due to lack of resources

File photo of the Gyanvapi Mosque (Photo: PTI)
3 min read

India home prices set to stay above consumer inflation: Property analysts

Amid Covid, Mumbai sees 10-year high in property registrations in July
2 min read

19 killed in southwest China landslide covering mine worker dormitory

China Flag
1 min read

US fighter jet scramble: No survivors found after plane crashes in Virginia

Image
4 min read

Most Popular

Saudi Arabia cuts oil output by 1 mn barrel per day to boost sagging prices

oil, crude, petroleum, crude oil, oil barrels
3 min read

Unruly passenger behaviour on rise; 1 incident in every 568 flights: IATA

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Shangri-La Dialogue: World's spy chiefs meet in Singapore secret conclave

Singapore
2 min read

LIVE: Villagers burn Kuki militant camp in Manipur's Kakching district

Manipur violence
2 min read

Egypt's Suez Canal resumes traffic after stranded oil tanker freed

suez canal, ships, shipping, evergreen, container, transport
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon