Toshakhana case: Nawaz Sharif says Pak Chief Justice supports ex-PM Imran

Chief Justice Bandial on Wednesday said there were "shortcomings" in the trial court's Toshakhana case judgment against the 70-year-old Khan

Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan

Press Trust of India Islamabad
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2023 | 11:15 PM IST
Listen to This Article

Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday accused Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial of trying to save Imran Khan after he picked holes in the conviction of the ex-premier in the Toshakhana corruption case verdict.
Chief Justice Bandial on Wednesday said there were "shortcomings" in the trial court's Toshakhana case judgment against the 70-year-old Khan.
"The chief justice is well aware that this person [Imran Khan] has wreaked havoc on Pakistan's economy, ethics, and culture. He has propagated violence and repeatedly violated the Constitution," Sharif told reporters outside his Avenfield residence in London, where he has been living since 2019.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Imran Khan Pakistan Nawaz Sharif

First Published: Aug 23 2023 | 11:15 PM IST

