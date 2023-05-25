close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Ship grounded in Egypt's Suez Canal, refloat attempts on: Leth Agencies

Marine Traffic ship tracker, Refinitiv data showed the ship, which sails under the Hong Kong flag, as "not under command" near the southern end of the canal, positioned at angle next to canal's east

Reuters Cairo
The 193-kilometer-long (120 miles) Suez Canal, which opened in 1869, is among the most trafficked waterways in the world

2 min read Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 9:52 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Also Read

Egypt may allocate land to Indian industries in Suez Canal Economic Zone

Govt starts probe into circuit board dumping by China, Hong Kong

What is a flag meeting?

TMS Ep326: Infosys turns 40, World Cup in Qatar, markets, flag meeting

Tinder shows how youngsters' expectations from relationships are changing

S Korea, US troops to hold massive live-fire drills near N Korea border

Pakistan slashes provisional GDP growth to 0.29% from 2% for 2022-23

US AAA credit rating may be downgraded by Fitch on debt-limit impasse

Pak army's capabilities questioned post violent protests on May 9: Report

NY to pass legislation on making Diwali, Lunar New Year as federal holidays

Topics : Suez Canal Egypt Shipping

First Published: May 25 2023 | 9:52 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Volume Icon

TMSEp440: Chinese firms, political strategists, markets, sugar alternatives

TMS
2 min read

PM Modi to flag off Uttarakhand's first Vande Bharat Express today

Vande Bharat Express
2 min read

Indians feel proud: JP Nadda on Papua New Guinea PM touching PM Modi's feet

BJP National President, JP Nadda, BJP Office Bearers' meeting
3 min read

UBS China suspends funds management project after Credit Suisse deal

Credit Suisse
4 min read

Cheetah cub dies in Kuno National Park; officials say was weak since birth

Govt reveals new names for Namibian, South African cheetahs at Kuno park
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Meta begins final round of layoffs, 6,000 employees to be impacted

Meta, Meta India, Manish Chopra quits
2 min read

Increased Russian crude flows to Asia are redrawing the world's oil map

oil shipment, crude oil, oil export
3 min read

WHO Chief Tedros warns of next pandemic, urge nations to be prepared

Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus addresses delegates during the first day of the 75th World Health Assembly at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Sunday, May 22, 2
2 min read

LIVE: PM Modi to flag off Vande Bharat Express between Delhi and Dehradun

Narendra Modi
1 min read

Zimbabwe ranked world's most miserable country; here's where India stands

most miserable country
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon