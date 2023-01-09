Firm says cargo vessel 'MV Glory' ran aground in Egypt's Suez Canal

A vessel ran aground in Egypt's on Monday, a canal service firm said.

Leth Agencies said the vessel, MV Glory, ran aground near the city of Qantara, in the province of Ismailia.

The firm said canal rigs are currently trying to refloat the vessel.

A spokesman for the Authority did not respond to calls seeking comment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)