JUST IN
India does not believe in hierarchical concept of world order: Rajnath
Delhi colder than hills of Uttarakhand, Himachal for 5th day on trot
Freebie culture hurting economic growth, must end: L&T chairman A M Naik
India land of opportunity, trusted partner in global supply chains: Goyal
Defamation case against Rahul Gandhi: Maha court adjourns hearing to Feb 4
Apple set to open physical stores in India in 2023, starts hiring
Chinese military holds large-scale joint strike drills aimed at Taiwan
How do planes take off, land in dense fog, and is Delhi airport prepared?
Ensure free and fair elections in Tripura, says Manik Sarkar to EC
Kerala home secy, family injured after truck rams their car near Kayamkulam
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Find pendency of cases similar to Joshimath in SC: Delhi HC tells lawyer
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Firm says cargo vessel 'MV Glory' ran aground in Egypt's Suez Canal

A cargo vessel ran aground in Egypt's Suez Canal on Monday, a canal service firm said.

Topics
Egypt | Suez Canal | Cargo

AP  |  Cairo 

Suez Canal
Representative Image

A cargo vessel ran aground in Egypt's Suez Canal on Monday, a canal service firm said.

Leth Agencies said the vessel, MV Glory, ran aground near the city of Qantara, in the Suez Canal province of Ismailia.

The firm said canal rigs are currently trying to refloat the vessel.

A spokesman for the Suez Canal Authority did not respond to calls seeking comment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Egypt

First Published: Mon, January 09 2023. 13:11 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU