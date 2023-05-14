Shortage of beans drives up cost of even the cheapest cup of coffee

By Mumbi Gitau, Dayanne Sousa and Mai Ngoc Chau

The global cost-of-living crunch has pushed coffee drinkers to get their fix from cheaper brews. But a shortage of robusta beans is making it increasingly difficult to find a budget-friendly cup.





Key growers, however, are finding it difficult to keep up with the surge in demand, with wholesale prices this week hitting the highest level in nearly twelve years. While many coffee lovers prefer the high-quality arabica beans sold in cafes, robusta is normally less expensive because the tree is hardier and requires less care, making it easier to produce in large quantities. The variety is often used in instant coffee, espressos and ground blends sold at supermarkets, which have experienced a comeback as cash-strapped consumers seek alternatives.





For consumers in Europe’s largest coffee market, Germany, the squeeze is having a noticeable effect on retail costs, with instant varieties going for nearly 20% more than a year ago, even as inflation for coffee beans has lost momentum. US instant coffee price-growth also slowed less than the roasted version in April.

Also Read Cheers to coffee: How to pick up the best brew for your home pleasure PM to inaugurate Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah Arabic Academy new campus in Mumbai Inflation may be past peak but cost of living crisis far from over: Experts UK reveals measures to boost economy, eases cost-of-living burden Coffee exports from India up by nearly 2% to 400,000 tonnes in 2022 Biden's reelection pitch says he can govern well, face challenges with debt 1 dead as tornado hits south Texas near Gulf coast, dozens of homes damaged Four Russian military aircraft shot down near Ukraine's border, says report Thailand polls today: Voters call for change in military-dominated kingdom Imran expresses anger over Pak army's interference; asks to form own party



Brazil, the second-largest grower of the variety, has seen its crops hurt by drought, and there are also concerns that Indonesia’s output could suffer following heavy rains. The odds of global robusta shortages easing any time soon look bleak. Vietnam — the world’s largest producer — probably collected its smallest harvest in four years, after farmers focused on planting more profitable crops like avocados and durians to cope with booming fertilizer costs in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.







“There’s been so much of a demand shift away from higher-priced coffee that even the market isn’t even being satisfied by higher robusta exports,” said Judith Ganes, who runs a consultancy focused on commodities like coffee in New York. Despite those hurdles, more robusta beans were exported globally in the first six months of the current season compared to the last three years — just not fast enough to keep up with higher needs. Shipments between October and March were about 4% higher than the same period in 2021-22, according to the International Coffee Organization.

The switch was first observed among roasters who increased the amount of robusta used in commercial blends to offset higher arabica costs and energy bills. Then, double-digit inflation in many parts of the world saw grocery bills surge to the highest in decades, forcing some consumers to trade down to cheaper options.



While robusta beans are known to be significantly more bitter than the arabica variety — in part due to higher levels of caffeine — Vietnam and Indonesia have both improved the quality of their beans, making it easier for roasters to increase the variety in blends without drastically affecting the taste, according to Ganes. As a result, robusta-heavy instant coffee is growing faster than other industry segments, according to Aguinaldo Lima of the Brazilian Instant Coffee Industry Association, whose country is the world’s top soluble coffee producer. And leading companies elsewhere, such as Nestle SA and India’s Tata Coffee, have also reported stronger demand for instant coffee in their latest financial reports.