close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Shortage of beans drives up cost of even the cheapest cup of coffee

While many coffee lovers prefer the high-quality arabica beans sold in cafes, robusta is normally less expensive because the tree is hardier and requires less care

Bloomberg
Coffee, coffee beans

Photo: Bloomberg

3 min read Last Updated : May 14 2023 | 9:06 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Mumbi Gitau, Dayanne Sousa and Mai Ngoc Chau
 
The global cost-of-living crunch has pushed coffee drinkers to get their fix from cheaper brews. But a shortage of robusta beans is making it increasingly difficult to find a budget-friendly cup.
 
While many coffee lovers prefer the high-quality arabica beans sold in cafes, robusta is normally less expensive because the tree is hardier and requires less care, making it easier to produce in large quantities. The variety is often used in instant coffee, espressos and ground blends sold at supermarkets, which have experienced a comeback as cash-strapped consumers seek alternatives.
Key growers, however, are finding it difficult to keep up with the surge in demand, with wholesale prices this week hitting the highest level in nearly twelve years. 

For consumers in Europe’s largest coffee market, Germany, the squeeze is having a noticeable effect on retail costs, with instant varieties going for nearly 20% more than a year ago, even as inflation for coffee beans has lost momentum. US instant coffee price-growth also slowed less than the roasted version in April.

Chart

Also Read

Cheers to coffee: How to pick up the best brew for your home pleasure

PM to inaugurate Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah Arabic Academy new campus in Mumbai

Inflation may be past peak but cost of living crisis far from over: Experts

UK reveals measures to boost economy, eases cost-of-living burden

Coffee exports from India up by nearly 2% to 400,000 tonnes in 2022

Biden's reelection pitch says he can govern well, face challenges with debt

1 dead as tornado hits south Texas near Gulf coast, dozens of homes damaged

Four Russian military aircraft shot down near Ukraine's border, says report

Thailand polls today: Voters call for change in military-dominated kingdom

Imran expresses anger over Pak army's interference; asks to form own party

The odds of global robusta shortages easing any time soon look bleak. Vietnam — the world’s largest producer — probably collected its smallest harvest in four years, after farmers focused on planting more profitable crops like avocados and durians to cope with booming fertilizer costs in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. 
Brazil, the second-largest grower of the variety, has seen its crops hurt by drought, and there are also concerns that Indonesia’s output could suffer following heavy rains.

Despite those hurdles, more robusta beans were exported globally in the first six months of the current season compared to the last three years — just not fast enough to keep up with higher needs. Shipments between October and March were about 4% higher than the same period in 2021-22, according to the International Coffee Organization.
“There’s been so much of a demand shift away from higher-priced coffee that even the market isn’t even being satisfied by higher robusta exports,” said Judith Ganes, who runs a consultancy focused on commodities like coffee in New York. 

Chart
The switch was first observed among roasters who increased the amount of robusta used in commercial blends to offset higher arabica costs and energy bills. Then, double-digit inflation in many parts of the world saw grocery bills surge to the highest in decades, forcing some consumers to trade down to cheaper options. 

As a result, robusta-heavy instant coffee is growing faster than other industry segments, according to Aguinaldo Lima of the Brazilian Instant Coffee Industry Association, whose country is the world’s top soluble coffee producer. And leading companies elsewhere, such as Nestle SA and India’s Tata Coffee, have also reported stronger demand for instant coffee in their latest financial reports.
While robusta beans are known to be significantly more bitter than the arabica variety — in part due to higher levels of caffeine — Vietnam and Indonesia have both improved the quality of their beans, making it easier for roasters to increase the variety in blends without drastically affecting the taste, according to Ganes.

Consumers might discover “very interesting flavors” by drinking robustas, even if the taste is different than arabica coffee, said Daniel Munari, a barista who also runs Royalty Quality Cafe in southern Brazil. 
“There’s sweetness and acidity, which are a great addition and give balance to the drink,” he said.
Topics : Coffee Coffee production

First Published: May 14 2023 | 9:06 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Himachal govt to prepare drug de-addiction, rehabilitation policy, says CM

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, chief, Himachal Congress campaign committee
1 min read

Naveen steers clear of Oppn unity; Cong says it's to keep agencies out

Naveen Patnaik, Odisha CM
3 min read

David Warner accomplishes unique record against Punjab Kings in IPL

Mumbai: David Warner of Delhi Capitals walks towards the pavilion after being dismissed, during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Saturday, May 21, 2022 PTI
2 min read

Security forces fired at by militants in J-K's Anantnag; combat underway

Security forces
1 min read

In a joint operation, narco-terror module busted in J&K's Kupwara; 4 held

4 terrorists killed as encounters break out in J&amp;K's Kupwara, Kulgam
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Bangladesh and Myanmar order mass evacuations as cyclone Mocha nears

Cyclone Mocha
3 min read

Excited to transform platform, says Twitter's new CEO Linda Yaccarino

Linda Yaccarino
1 min read

Israel airstrike kills senior member of Palestinian Islamic Jihad in Gaza

Gaza violence
2 min read

Imran Khan pledges to maintain good relations with Pakistan Army Chief

Imran Khan
3 min read

G7 finance leaders say greater economic uncertainty requires vigilance

G7 Nations
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateKarnataka elections results 2023 LIVE

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon