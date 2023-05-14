Imran expresses anger over Pak army's interference; asks to form own party

In his first address to the nation on Saturday after his release from the anti-graft body's custody on the apex court's order, Pakistan's ousted prime minister Imran Khan has advised the powerful military to form its own political party for jumping into politics and 'think big' for saving the country from descending into a complete chaos.

