Imran expresses anger over Pak army's interference; asks to form own party

In his first address to the nation after his release, Pakistan's ousted prime minister Imran Khan has advised the powerful military to form its own political party for jumping into politics

Press Trust of India Lahore
1 min read Last Updated : May 14 2023 | 7:33 AM IST
In his first address to the nation on Saturday after his release from the anti-graft body's custody on the apex court's order, Pakistan's ousted prime minister Imran Khan has advised the powerful military to form its own political party for jumping into politics and 'think big' for saving the country from descending into a complete chaos.

Topics : Imran Khan Pakistan army Pakistan

First Published: May 14 2023 | 7:33 AM IST

