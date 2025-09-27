Saturday, September 27, 2025 | 07:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sinclair restores Jimmy Kimmel's show on ABC affiliates, ending blackout

Sinclair restores Jimmy Kimmel's show on ABC affiliates, ending blackout

Disney-owned ABC suspended Kimmel on September 17, following threats of potential repercussions from the Trump-appointed head of the Federal Communications Commission

Jimmy Kimmel

Our objective throughout this process has been to ensure that programming remains accurate and engaging for the widest possible audience, Sinclair said | Image: Bloomberg

AP Baltimore
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2025 | 7:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Sinclair Broadcast Group is bringing Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show back to its ABC affiliate stations on Friday night, ending a dayslong TV blackout for dozens of cities across the US over remarks the comedian made in the wake of conservative activist Charlie Kirk's killing.

Our objective throughout this process has been to ensure that programming remains accurate and engaging for the widest possible audience, Sinclair said in a statement Friday afternoon. We take seriously our responsibility as local broadcasters to provide programming that serves the interests of our communities, while also honouring our obligations to air national network programming.

Disney-owned ABC suspended Kimmel on September 17, following threats of potential repercussions from the Trump-appointed head of the Federal Communications Commission.

 

Nexstar, another affiliates group had announced it would preempt Jimmy Kimmel Live! before ABC's decision, and Sinclair also condemned the host. And even after Disney brought Kimmel back to its national airways on Tuesday, both Sinclair and Nexstar continued to preempt the show.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Donald Trump Sinclair Broadcast ABC News Donald Trump administration

First Published: Sep 27 2025 | 7:27 AM IST

