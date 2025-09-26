Friday, September 26, 2025 | 11:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / US tells India that Russian oil curbs are key to trade deal progress

US tells India that Russian oil curbs are key to trade deal progress

While trade negotiations are on a positive track, a US official said, more work is needed to ensure India addresses US concerns over market access, the trade deficit and purchases of Russian oil

US President Donald Trump has sought to pressure India, the European Union and members of NATO to curb purchases of Russian oil as a way to cut Moscow's revenue and hasten an end to the war in Ukraine.

US trade negotiators have told their Indian counterparts that curbing purchases of Russian oil is crucial to reducing India's tariff rate and sealing a trade deal, two people familiar with the talks told Reuters.

While trade negotiations are on a positive track, a US official said, more work is needed to ensure India addresses US concerns over market access, the trade deficit and purchases of Russian oil.

US President Donald Trump has sought to pressure India, the European Union and members of NATO to curb purchases of Russian oil as a way to cut Moscow's revenue and hasten an end to the war in Ukraine.

 

The Trump administration has shown a willingness to use maximum leverage to advance its policy goals, as evidenced by it linking trade negotiations with India to demands that it curb Russian oil purchases.

Trump has expressed growing frustration over the slow progress toward ending Russia's war in Ukraine, a conflict he pledged to resolve from his first day in office.

The US has imposed an extra 25 per cent tariff on imports from India to pressure New Delhi to halt its purchases of discounted Russian crude oil, bringing total punitive duties on Indian goods to 50 per cent and souring trade negotiations between the two democracies.

But Trump has refrained from imposing additional tariffs on Chinese imports over China's purchases of Russian oil, as his administration navigates a delicate trade truce with Beijing.

India and China are the two largest buyers of Russian oil, which is already subject to numerous US sanctions that have constrained Moscow's access to global markets.

In response, India has defended its oil imports, emphasizing the economic benefits and accusing Western nations of hypocrisy for continuing trade with Russia despite sanctions.

(Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw, Editing by Franklin Paul, Colleen Jenkins and Nia Williams)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : US India Russia Indian oil import

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 11:39 PM IST

