Home / World News / FBI fires agents photographed kneeling during 2020 racial justice protest

FBI fires agents photographed kneeling during 2020 racial justice protest

The number of FBI employees fired was not immediately clear, but two people said it was roughly 20

FBI, Federal Bureau of Investigation

The bureau had reassigned the agents last spring but has since fired them | Image: Bloomberg

AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2025 | 6:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The FBI has fired agents who were photographed kneeling during a racial justice protest in Washington that followed the 2020 death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers, three people familiar with the matter have said.

The bureau had reassigned the agents last spring but has since fired them, said the people, who insisted on anonymity to discuss personnel matters with The Associated Press.

The number of FBI employees fired was not immediately clear, but two people said it was roughly 20.

An FBI spokesman declined to comment Friday.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : FBI Federal Bureau of Investigation Black Lives Matter Racial attack in US Donald Trump administration

First Published: Sep 27 2025 | 6:38 AM IST

