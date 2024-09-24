Business Standard
Home / World News / Situation tense around Kursk plant, no permanent mission planned: IAEA head

Situation tense around Kursk plant, no permanent mission planned: IAEA head

Grossi visited the Kursk plant, made up of four reactors, last month and said it would be extremely exposed if it came under attack as the facility had no containment dome

Rafael Grossi, IAEA Director

Grossi said the situation remained tense at Zaporizhzhia, where each side regularly accuses the other of planning to attack the station | Photo: Reuters

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2024 | 9:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

UN nuclear agency chief Rafael Grossi, in an interview published early on Tuesday, said the situation remained serious around Russia's Kursk nuclear power plant, but his agency planned no permanent mission at the site.
 
Ukrainian troops remain in Russia's southern Kursk region after pouring over the border last month, but remain some 40 km (25 miles) from the facility.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"(The situation) is serious in that a military incursion has taken place and that incursion has reached the stage that it is not that distant from a nuclear power station," Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, told Russia's RIA news agency.
 
 
Grossi visited the Kursk plant, made up of four reactors, last month and said it would be "extremely exposed" if it came under attack as the facility had no containment dome.
 
In his comments to RIA, made in New York ahead of debates at the UN General Assembly, he said he hoped favourable circumstances would mean he would not have to visit the plant again.
 
"I hope there will be no need to return to the Kursk station as that would mean that the situation has stabilised," he said.
 

More From This Section

Hurricane

John rapidly strengthens into Category 3 hurricane off Mexico's coast

earth day. climate change, climate change and impact

Developing nations urge world's richest to do more on climate at UNGA

Tonga tsunami, Tsonga tsunami

Small tsunami waves wash ashore on remote Japanese islands post earthquake

Exxonmobil

California sues Exxon over global plastic pollution, firm defends recycling

Trade war: Trump sets 25% tariff on $50 bn Chinese goods, faces retaliation

US-China research has given Beijing's military tech boost, says House GOP

The IAEA, he said, had no plans to station observers permanently at the station - as it has at Ukraine's four plants, including the Zaporizhzhia station, seized by Russian forces in the early days of Moscow's February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
 
Grossi said the situation remained tense at Zaporizhzhia, where each side regularly accuses the other of planning to attack the station.
 
"My experts continue to report on military action near the station," he told RIA.
 
Grossi has visited the Zaporizhzhia station five times since the invasion and urged both sides to show restraint to guard against any nuclear accident.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)


Also Read

US China flag, US-China flag

US' plan to curb Chinese EV software tech risk spreading much further

Russia Ukraine conflict, Russia Ukraine

16 civilians injured in Russian attack on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia: Officials

Russia, Russia flag

Aviation division of Russian Black Sea Fleet conducts sea and air drills

United Nations Security Council

Despite Russia's objection, UN adopts Pact of Future to alter governance

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy hopes for quick US action after strikes on Russian arms depots

Topics : Russia Russia Ukraine Conflict nuclear plants

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 24 2024 | 9:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEVodafone Idea DealUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresManba Finance IPOIPO ListBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon