Business Standard
Home / World News / Developing nations urge world's richest to do more on climate at UNGA

Developing nations urge world's richest to do more on climate at UNGA

Leaders of small island states most at risk from rising sea levels said it was time for those countries that burn most of the fossil fuels blamed for rising temperatures to stop paying lip service

earth day. climate change, climate change and impact

Another analysis looking at a more local level suggested that more than 40 per cent of the world's major companies, cities and regions still had no plans or targets for cutting climate-warming emissions | File image

Reuters New York
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2024 | 9:38 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Developing nations on Monday pleaded at the UN General Assembly for the world's richest to do more to help them cope with the hardships they face from climate extremes.
 
Leaders of small island states most at risk from rising sea levels said it was time for those countries that burn most of the fossil fuels blamed for rising temperatures to stop paying "lip service" to the issue.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"I wonder if our countries are moving further and further away from the unity and the moral fortitude we require to protect our people," said Samoan Natural Resources and Environment Minister Cedric Schuster, who chairs the Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS).
 
 
The island nations of AOSIS have gained a powerful voice in global climate talks. During a news conference on Monday, Schuster called out the world's biggest economies in the Group of 20, which together account for more than 80 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions.
 
"We need all countries, but particularly the G20, to lead the way" on emissions cuts and climate finance, Schuster told reporters. "The vulnerable people of our world are drained by the lip service."
 
Delivering a similar message on behalf of the Least Developed Country negotiating bloc, Malawi's climate and natural resources minister, Yusuf Mkungula, said: "Industrialised countries must lead the way."
 
The pleas underscore the widening disparity between the nations contributing most to global warming and those suffering its worst effects, demonstrating how climate change has become not just an environmental issue, but a matter of global justice.
 

More From This Section

Tonga tsunami, Tsonga tsunami

Small tsunami waves wash ashore on remote Japanese islands post earthquake

Exxonmobil

California sues Exxon over global plastic pollution, firm defends recycling

Trade war: Trump sets 25% tariff on $50 bn Chinese goods, faces retaliation

US-China research has given Beijing's military tech boost, says House GOP

S Iswaran

Ex-minister Iswaran pleads guilty in graft case that gripped Singapore

Japan stocks

Asia stocks rise to highest in 2.5 years on China's stimulus measures

Some country leaders spoke during a special UN "Summit for the Future," while others addressed reporters and panels at one of the 900 or so climate-themed events being held this week across New York City.
 
Separately, scientists at the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research warned that humanity has now damaged at least six of the planet's natural systems including the climate equilibrium, with a seventh "the ocean's chemistry“ now threatened by acidification, which occurs as the ocean absorbs carbon dioxide from the air.
 
"Climate events are coming at us faster and more frequent," said Bahamas Prime Minister Phillip Davis told Reuters, adding that he was pleading with wealthy nations to "stay focused" on the problem.
 
So far, he said, "the signals being sent [by countries] do not match the commitments that were made."
 
Conversation energy 
 
Earlier on Monday, executives from major companies including massive energy-user Amazon.com and power producers like Vestas and Iberdrola urged world leaders to follow through on an agreement made at last year's COP28 summit to triple renewable-energy capacity by 2030.
 
Elsewhere, 50 US banks announced plans to cooperate on accelerating investment in clean energy, while a separate group of 14 banks including Citi and Bank of America called for a tripling of nuclear energy capacity globally.
 
But new research by Moody's Ratings agency warned that, overall, global climate investments were trillions of dollars short of what was needed to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 and to adapt to climate impacts. It said that while these investments would lead to higher debts for national governments, not investing would prove far more costly.
 
Another analysis looking at a more local level suggested that more than 40 per cent of the world's major companies, cities and regions still had no plans or targets for cutting climate-warming emissions.
 
According to the Net Zero Tracker, a research coalition based at the University of Oxford, the "commitment gap" was the result of the climate issue competing for government attention with other challenges like war, elections and or economic trouble.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)


Also Read

Modi- To Lam

PM Modi meets Vietnam's President To Lam, discusses ways to bolster ties

United Nations

India abstains from UNGA resolution urging Israel's exit from occupied land

Joe Biden, Biden, Joe

Biden to address UN General Assembly and meet world leaders in New York

PM Modi, Shivaji Statue

PM Modi to not address UNGA session, Jaishankar to deliver speech on Sep 28

Dennis Francis

India lifted 800 mn people out of poverty 'simply by smartphone': UNGA prez

Topics : Climate Change UNGA United Nations General Assembly Fossil fuel

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 24 2024 | 9:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEVodafone Idea DealUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresManba Finance IPOIPO ListBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon