Business Standard
Home / World News / Small tsunami waves wash ashore on remote Japanese islands post earthquake

Small tsunami waves wash ashore on remote Japanese islands post earthquake

About 21,500 people live on the islands in the Izu group and about 2,500 on the Ogasawara Islands

In this satellite image taken by Himawari-8, a Japanese weather satellite shows an undersea volcano eruption at the Pacific nation of Tonga Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (Japan Meteorology Agency via AP)

The offshore quake occurred about 180 kilometers (111 miles) south of Hachijo island, which is about 300 kilometers (186 miles) south of Tokyo

AP Tokyo
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2024 | 9:38 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Small tsunami waves washed ashore on remote Japanese islands on Tuesday morning after an earthquake that may have been triggered by volcanic activity.
The offshore quake was not felt, and the tsunami advisory was lifted about three hours later. No damage or injuries were reported.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The Japan Meteorological Agency had advised that waves up to 1 metre (yard) above tide levels could occur on the coasts of the Izu and Ogasawara island chains after the magnitude 5.9 quake occurred off the Izu Islands. The US Geological Survey measured the quake's strength at 5.6 magnitude.
 
About 21,500 people live on the islands in the Izu group and about 2,500 on the Ogasawara Islands.
JMA said a tsunami of about 50 centimeters (about 20 inches) was detected in the Yaene district on Hachijo Island about 30 minutes after the quake. Smaller waves were detected on three other islands Kozushima, Miyakejima and Izu Oshima.
The offshore quake occurred about 180 kilometers (111 miles) south of Hachijo island, which is about 300 kilometers (186 miles) south of Tokyo.

More From This Section

Exxonmobil

California sues Exxon over global plastic pollution, firm defends recycling

Trade war: Trump sets 25% tariff on $50 bn Chinese goods, faces retaliation

US-China research has given Beijing's military tech boost, says House GOP

S Iswaran

Ex-minister Iswaran pleads guilty in graft case that gripped Singapore

Japan stocks

Asia stocks rise to highest in 2.5 years on China's stimulus measures

US Israel, US-Israel flag

US urges Israel to extend banking relations with Palestinian banks for year

Residents on Hachijo said they did not feel the quake and only heard the tsunami advisory, Japan's NHK public television said.
Fumihiko Imamura, a Tohoku University seismologist, said the tsunami is believed to be related to undersea volcanic activity. He urged coastal residents to keep their guard up while the advisory was in place.
Japan sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire, a line of seismic faults encircling the Pacific Ocean, and is one of the world's most earthquake and tsunami-prone countries.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Earthquake

7.0 magnitude quake hits off far east coast of Russia, no reports of damage

Japan Earthquake, Megaquake

Japan issues its first 'megaquake' warning after powerful tremors in Kyushu

Earthquake, Taiwan earthquake

WATCH: Taiwan earthquake turns swimming pool in Taipei into massive waves

Taiwan earthquake, building collapse, Taiwan

Taiwan's strongest earthquake leaves 9 dead, 934 injured, dozens stranded

Taiwan Earthquake Rescue

Taiwan's strong earthquake leaves roads cracked, buildings tilted: WATCH

Topics : Tsunami Japan earthquakes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 24 2024 | 9:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEVodafone Idea DealUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresManba Finance IPOIPO ListBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon