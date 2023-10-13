Solar Eclipse 2023: All you need to know about Surya Grahan in India

Grahan holds critical significance from both scientific and astrological points of view. A Surya grahan (a solar eclipse) happens when the moon comes between the sun and the earth, briefly blocking the daylight. This occasion brings about a ring of sunlight around the moon's edge, covering the sun almost entirely.

The period of October in 2023 is especially important for astronomy enthusiasts, highlighting both solar and lunar eclipses within just a 14-day interval.

Solar Eclipse 2023: Date And Time

The Solar Eclipse 2023 will take place on October 14, 2023, followed by a lunar eclipse on October 28, 2023.

Solar Eclipse Date: October 14, 2023

Solar Eclipse October 2023 starts: 11:29 PM, October 14, 2023 (New Delhi)

Solar Eclipse October 2023 Ends: 11:34 PM, October 14, 2023 (New Delhi).

Countries visible to solar eclipse

The Surya Grahan or solar eclipse will happen on October 14, 2023 and this will not be visible in India. It will be but seen in various countries including North America, Argentina, Colombia, Cuba, Barbados, Canada, British Virgin Islands, Guatemala, Mexico, Peru, Uruguay, Antigua, Venezuela, Jamaica, Haiti, Paraguay, Brazil, and Dominica, with its visibility in the USA starting at 9:13 a.m. and ending at 12:03 p.m.

Ring of fire or ‘Surya Grahan’ (Solar Eclipse)

The term "ring of fire" is related to Surya Grahan in light of the fact that during this eclipse, the moon's distance from the earth is greater than normal, causing it to seem smaller than the sun. Subsequently, only the sun's outer part is noticeable, resulting in the spectacle of a ring of fire.

This phenomenon corresponds with Sarva Pitru Amavasya. Many religions believe eclipses unavoidably influence people, although from a religious point of view, a Surya Grahan occasion isn't thought of as auspicious.

Sutak time in India

The Sutak time will start 12 hours before the sun eclipse in 2023 and 9 hours prior to the lunar eclipse. During Sutak, certain religious practices are banned, like contacting idols of deities.

The second solar eclipse 2023 is scheduled for October 14, 2023. This eclipse will start at 8:34 p.m. on October 14, 2023, and end in the early hours at 2:25 a.m. on October 15, 2023, lasting around six hours. Notably, this Surya Grahan 2023 won't be seen in India. Therefore, there will be no Sutak period in the country.

Solar Eclipse October 2023: How and Where to watch?

Directly seeing the Grahan with the naked eye is emphatically discouraged, as it can hurt your eyes. It is also not fitting to see the sun through gadgets like telescopes, binoculars, cameras, or any other optical instrument, as it can also hurt your eyes.

During a complete solar eclipse, the sun is totally covered by the moon. In this way, to see the solar eclipse in 2023 securely, utilising particular eye protection is critical.

The annular solar eclipse of October 14 won't be seen from India. However, from anyplace on the planet, skywatchers can witness the annular eclipse online and free in NASA live-stream on its YouTube channel. The site of timeanddate.com likewise offers a livestream and liveblog experience, with continuous updates and info.

What is an Annular Solar Eclipse?

An Annular Solar Eclipse or Ring of Fire occurs when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth during its farthest point from Earth. Since the Moon is farther from Earth, it seems smaller than the sun and doesn't entirely cover the star, ending up giving a ring-like shape around it.

Ultimately, it is never safe to gaze straight toward the sun during an Annular Solar eclipse without a suitable eye protection intended for eclipse viewing.