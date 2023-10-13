close
Sensex (-0.28%)
66282.74 -183.64
Nifty (-0.32%)
19751.05 -63.70
Nifty Midcap (-0.38%)
40506.15 -154.00
Nifty Smallcap (-0.41%)
5956.10 -24.45
Nifty Bank (-0.69%)
44287.95 -308.75
Heatmap

Solar Eclipse 2023: All you need to know about Surya Grahan in India

The second and last solar eclipse of 2023 is set for October 14, following the main event in April. The Sutak time frame usually starts 12 hours before the solar eclipse

Annular Solar eclipse

Solar Eclipse 2023. Photo: Shutterstock

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2023 | 5:23 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Grahan holds critical significance from both scientific and astrological points of view. A Surya grahan (a solar eclipse) happens when the moon comes between the sun and the earth, briefly blocking the daylight. This occasion brings about a ring of sunlight around the moon's edge, covering the sun almost entirely.
The period of October in 2023 is especially important for astronomy enthusiasts, highlighting both solar and lunar eclipses within just a 14-day interval. 

Solar Eclipse 2023: Date And Time

The Solar Eclipse 2023 will take place on October 14, 2023, followed by a lunar eclipse on October 28, 2023.
Solar Eclipse Date: October 14, 2023
Solar Eclipse October 2023 starts: 11:29 PM, October 14, 2023 (New Delhi)
Solar Eclipse October 2023 Ends: 11:34 PM, October 14, 2023 (New Delhi).

Countries visible to solar eclipse

The Surya Grahan or solar eclipse will happen on October 14, 2023 and this will not be visible in India. It will be but seen in various countries including North America, Argentina, Colombia, Cuba, Barbados, Canada, British Virgin Islands, Guatemala, Mexico, Peru, Uruguay, Antigua, Venezuela, Jamaica, Haiti, Paraguay, Brazil, and Dominica, with its visibility in the USA starting at 9:13 a.m. and ending at 12:03 p.m.

Ring of fire or ‘Surya Grahan’ (Solar Eclipse)

The term "ring of fire" is related to Surya Grahan in light of the fact that during this eclipse, the moon's distance from the earth is greater than normal, causing it to seem smaller than the sun. Subsequently, only the sun's outer part is noticeable, resulting in the spectacle of a ring of fire.
This phenomenon corresponds with Sarva Pitru Amavasya. Many religions believe eclipses unavoidably influence people, although from a religious point of view, a Surya Grahan occasion isn't thought of as auspicious.

Sutak time in India

The Sutak time will start 12 hours before the sun eclipse in 2023 and 9 hours prior to the lunar eclipse. During Sutak, certain religious practices are banned, like contacting idols of deities. 
The second solar eclipse 2023 is scheduled for October 14, 2023. This eclipse will start at 8:34 p.m. on October 14, 2023, and end in the early hours at 2:25 a.m. on October 15, 2023, lasting around six hours. Notably, this Surya Grahan 2023 won't be seen in India. Therefore, there will be no Sutak period in the country.

Also Read

Solar Eclipse 2023: Will 'Ring of Fire' be visible from India? Know details

Lunar Eclipse 2023: The lunar eclipse on May 5 will be visible in India

Lunar Eclipse 2023: Year's First Lunar Eclipse in India, details inside

First hybrid solar eclipse in a decade begins; it won't be visible in India

Solar eclipse on April 20 will bring darkness, 'ring of fire' effect

Biden awards $7 bn for clean hydrogen hubs to replace fossil fuels in US

International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction 2023: All details inside

US defence secretary arrives in Tel Aviv to meet senior Israeli leaders

China's inflation data shows economy in doldrums despite trade improvement

Israeli embassy staffer stabbed in China, admitted to hospital: Report

Solar Eclipse October 2023: How and Where to watch?

Directly seeing the Grahan with the naked eye is emphatically discouraged, as it can hurt your eyes. It is also not fitting to see the sun through gadgets like telescopes, binoculars, cameras, or any other optical instrument, as it can also hurt your eyes.
During a complete solar eclipse, the sun is totally covered by the moon. In this way, to see the solar eclipse in 2023 securely, utilising particular eye protection is critical.
The annular solar eclipse of October 14 won't be seen from India. However, from anyplace on the planet, skywatchers can witness the annular eclipse online and free in NASA live-stream on its YouTube channel. The site of timeanddate.com likewise offers a livestream and liveblog experience, with continuous updates and info.

What is an Annular Solar Eclipse?

An Annular Solar Eclipse or Ring of Fire occurs when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth during its farthest point from Earth. Since the Moon is farther from Earth, it seems smaller than the sun and doesn't entirely cover the star, ending up giving a ring-like shape around it. 
Ultimately, it is never safe to gaze straight toward the sun during an Annular Solar eclipse without a suitable eye protection intended for eclipse viewing.

Topics : Solar Eclipse Total solar eclipse lunar eclipse

First Published: Oct 13 2023 | 5:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayShubman Gill Health UpdatesLatest News LiveGlobal Hunger Index 2023World Cup, IND vs PAK PreviewGold-Silver PriceHDFC Life Insurance Q2 profitNZ vs BAN LIVE SCOREOperation Ajay

Elections 2023

Telangana HC declines to rule on published post-revision electoral rollsBJP leader accuses Rajasthan CM Gehlot of Model Code of Conduct violation

World Cup 2023

Cricket WC 2023: Television sales skyrocket, especially for larger screensCricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs BAN Playing 11: Williamson set to return today

India News

As India's rank falls to 111, here's everything about Global Hunger IndexOperation Ajay: Flight carrying 212 Indians from Israel lands in Delhi

Economy News

G20 FMCBG releases joint communique adopting roadmap on crypto assetsFed policymakers flag high rates for 'some time' while risks shift
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon