International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction 2023: All details inside

The International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction (IDDR) is celebrated on 13 October every year. The day is devoted to raising awareness about disasters, their effect on living beings, and preventive measures. One of the principal points behind observing this day is to teach communities about the dangers presented by disasters, and prepare them to survive through both natural and human-made disasters.

This day focuses worldwide on the basic issues of disasters and inequality. This day serves as a stage for raising awareness, teaching communities, and advancing resilience when confronted with natural and man-made disasters.

International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction: History

International Day for Disaster Risk Management was first observed in the year 1989 at the United Nations General Assembly. Marking this day helps raise awareness about the different dangers related to disasters happening worldwide.

In 2002, a resolution was passed for the foundation of this day. Afterward, the United Nations made different world conferences on disaster risk reduction as a part of disaster risk reduction.

In 2015, the third conference on disaster risk reduction was completed in Sendai. This conference was coordinated post Tsunami in the year 2011. The earthquake was perhaps the most risk recorded disaster in present times. And, this occasion brought about the development of the Sendai framework with the consideration of seven strategic targets with 38 indicators in the decrease of natural disasters.

International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction 2023: Theme

The UN International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction 2023 theme is “Fighting inequality for a resilient future.”

"This year’s International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction addresses the connection between disasters and inequality. Disasters and inequalities are two sides of the same coin. Each adversity reinforces the other: unequal access to services leaves the most vulnerable exposed to the danger of disasters; while the effects of disasters exacerbate inequalities and push the most at risk further into poverty", according to the un.org.

What is the importance of the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction?

The importance of celebrating the UN International Day for Disaster Reduction has the following factors:

Awareness: The fundamental importance of marking the International Day for Disaster Reduction is to make awareness of natural and man made disasters, and their preventive options.

Education: The essential motive behind observing this day is to teach individuals about the dangers related with disasters, and to make them aware about proactive measures for disaster risk reduction.

Promoting Flexibility: The day supports governments, policy makers, stakeholders and associations to go take strong measures to build the communities flexible to disasters.

International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction: Additional

As per the United Nations, "The Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction is people-focussed and action-oriented in its approach to disaster risk reduction and applies to the risk of small-scale and large-scale disasters caused by man-made, or natural hazards, as well as related environmental, technological and biological hazards and risks."

The International Day for Disaster Reduction promotes the steps for disaster reduction and improves the methodology towards the management of natural & human disasters. This will save many valuable lives that are lost consistently because of disasters.