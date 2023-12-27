Sensex (    %)
                        
South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun of Oscar-winning film 'Parasite' dies

Police earlier said an unconscious Lee was discovered at an unidentified Seoul location

AP Seoul
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 9:22 AM IST

Actor Lee Sun-kyun of the Oscar-winning movie Parasite" has died, South Korea's emergency office said on Wednesday.
Lee was found dead at a car in a central Seoul park on Wednesday, it said.
Police earlier said an unconscious Lee was discovered at an unidentified Seoul location.
South Korean media outlets including Yonhap news agency reported that police had been searching for Lee after his family reported he left home after writing a message similar to a suicide note earlier on Wednesday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 9:22 AM IST

LinkedIN Icon