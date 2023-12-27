N Korea's Kim boasts of achievements during key year-end political meeting

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during a Workers' Party meeting in Pyongyang, North Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un praised what he called achievements and victories that strengthened national power and boosted the country's prestige this year, as he opened a key political meeting to set new policy goals for 2024, state media reported on Wednesday.

Experts said that during this week's year-end plenary meeting of the ruling Workers' Party, North Korea would likely hype its progress in arms development because the country lacks economic achievements amid persistent international sanctions and pandemic-related economic hardships.

In his opening-day speech at the meeting that began on Tuesday, Kim defined 2023 as a year of great turn and great change both in name and reality, in which (North Korea) left a great trace in the glorious course of development in the efforts to improve the national power and enhance the prestige of the country, according to the official Korean Central News Agency.

KCNA said North Korea achieved a rapid advancement in its defence capabilities this year thanks to the launch of its first military spy satellite in November and the introduction of other sophisticated weapons.

KCNA said North Korea also reported a rare good harvest this year as the country finished building new irrigation facilities ahead of schedule and met major agricultural state objectives. It said that modern streets, new houses and other buildings were built in Pyongyang and elsewhere across the country.

The Workers' Party meeting, expected to last several days, will review state projects from this year and establish new objectives for next year. In recent years, North Korea has published the results of its meeting, including Kim's closing speech, in state media on January 1, allowing him to skip his New Year's Day address.

The meeting comes after North Korea launched its most advanced intercontinental ballistic missile, the solid-fuelled Hwasong-18, which is designed to strike the mainland US, into the sea last week. North Korea said the Hwasong-18 launch, the third of its kind this year, was meant to warn the US and South Korea over their confrontational moves against North Korea.

On November 21, North Korea put its first military spy satellite into orbit, though outside experts question whether it can send militarily useful high-resolution imagery.

The launches of the Hwasong-18 missile and the spy satellite were part of an ongoing run of weapons tests by North Korea since last year. Kim has maintained he was forced to expand his nuclear arsenal to cope with increasing hostilities from the US and its allies toward the North, but foreign experts say he eventually hopes to use an enlarged arsenal to win greater outside concessions when diplomacy resumes.

Last Thursday, South Korean Defence Minister Shin Wonsik told lawmakers that North Korea appeared to be speeding up its weapons testing activities to highlight its achievements in defence sectors because it lacked major progress in the economy and public livelihoods.

In recent years, North Korea's fragile economy was severely battered by pandemic-related curbs, U.S.-led sanctions and the North's own mismanagement. But monitoring groups say there are no signs of a humanitarian crisis or social chaos that could threaten Kim's absolute rule at home.

In August, South Korea's National Intelligence Service told lawmakers that North Korea's economy shrank each year from 2020 to 2022 and that its gross domestic product last year was 12 per cent less than in 2016.