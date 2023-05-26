close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

South Korean Asiana Airlines flight flies with open door, lands safely

A passenger opened a door on an Asiana Airlines flight that later landing safely at a South Korean airport Friday, airline and government officials said.

AP Seoul
Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 1:57 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A passenger opened a door on an Asiana Airlines flight that later landing safely at a South Korean airport Friday, airline and government officials said.

Some people on board tried to stop the person from opening the door but it was eventually opened partially, the Transport Ministry said.

The plane with 194 people was heading to the southeastern city of Daegu from the southern island of Jeju. The flight is normally about an hour, and how long the door was open wasn't immediately disclosed.

Police detained the unidentified person who opened the door, the airline said. Their motive wasn't immediately known.

The passengers included teenage athletes who plan to attend track and field competitions in Ulsan, another southeastern city.

The incident terrified some passengers but no one was injured, though some passengers were assessed at a hospital, Asiana and Transport Ministry officials said.

Also Read

Singapore-bound flight takes off without 35 passengers, DGCA orders probe

MoCA to reduce peak hour flights to manage congestion at Delhi airport

Hawaii prompts US National Guard as lava flow approaches main highway

Singapore Airlines to get 25.1% stake in enlarged Air India group

Air India to invest $400 mn to refurbish wide-body aircraft cabin interiors

Tesla whistleblower leaks data on customers' Full Self-Driving complaints

Germany enters recession: What went wrong with Europe's largest economy?

Former Pak PM Imran Khan revokes party membership of all PTI defectors

US, Chinese trade officials express concern over each other's restrictions

Australia must accept truth about relationship with China: Defence minister

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : South Korea airline industry

First Published: May 26 2023 | 1:57 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Tesla whistleblower leaks data on customers' Full Self-Driving complaints

Tesla has been lobbying with the Indian government to reduce the duty on imported cars.
2 min read

Germany enters recession: What went wrong with Europe's largest economy?

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

India likely to see listing of 4 REITs in next 18 months: CBRE India head

NIIF, real estate
6 min read

Alwar lynching case: District court convicts 4 out of 5; sentences to 7 yrs

Alwar,Lynching
3 min read

Former Pak PM Imran Khan revokes party membership of all PTI defectors

Imran Khan
2 min read

Most Popular

Tipu Sultan's bedchamber sword creates new auction record in London

f Tipu Sultan
3 min read

Emerging US debt deal would raise limit, cap spending for two years

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a Republican from California, center, speaks to members of the media while arriving at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, May 25, 2023.
5 min read

Imran Khan, wife barred from leaving the country, says Pakistan media

Imran Khan
2 min read

LIVE: Delhi court allows Rahul Gandhi's plea for issuance of fresh passport

Rahul Gandhi, congress
2 min read

Indian nationals bag top spot on UK's skilled worker, student visa tally

Britain, UK, UK flag
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon