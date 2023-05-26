close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

US, Chinese trade officials express concern over each other's restrictions

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and her Chinese counterpart, Wang Wentao, expressed concern about policies of each other's governments

AP Washington
semiconductor

(Photo: Bloomberg)

3 min read Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 12:01 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and her Chinese counterpart, Wang Wentao, expressed concern Thursday about policies of each other's governments following Chinese raids on consulting firms and U.S. curbs on exports of semiconductor technology, their governments said.

The two sides announced no progress in disputes over technology and security but said Raimondo and Wang promised to strengthen exchanges on trade issues.

Companies from both sides have been buffeted by tighter official controls on trade in semiconductors and other activity on security grounds. Political relations between the two governments are at their lowest level in decades following disputes over technology, security, China's territorial claims and Beijing's treatment of Hong Kong and ethnic minorities.

Raimondo raised concerns about Chinese actions against U.S. companies in China, her office said in a statement. It said they also discussed the trade and investment environment and areas for potential cooperation but gave no details.

Chinese police raided offices of consultants Bain & Co. and Capvision and a due diligence firm, Mintz Group, following the expansion of national security and intelligence laws. Authorities have given no explanation for the raids.

The raids rattled foreign companies, which the British Chamber of Commerce in China said this week want greater clarity about enforcement. Chinese authorities have said companies are obliged to obey the law but have given no indication whether they see possible violations.

Also Read

India's semiconductor market to touch $64 bn by 2026: Counterpoint-IESA

Tension on Taiwan Strait: What is the dispute between China and Taiwan?

Unclear who would aid Taiwan in a war with China, says foreign minister

Chinese military holds large-scale joint strike drills aimed at Taiwan

G7 stance on China complicated by economic ties, global cooperation

Australia must accept truth about relationship with China: Defence minister

Debt ceiling talks teeter on brink, as lawmakers leave town without a deal

New law for Veteran Affairs to hire health professionals on H1B visas

Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin to travel to India ahead of Modi's US visit

Emerging US debt deal would raise limit, cap spending for two years

Wang expressed key concerns about U.S. policy on semiconductors, exports and trade, his ministry said. It gave no details.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping in March accused Washington of trying to hold back China's development after the U.S. government blocked access to technology to manufacture advanced processor chips, hampering the ruling Communist Party's efforts to develop its own semiconductor producers for smartphones, artificial intelligence and other advanced applications.

President Joe Biden has tightened restrictions imposed by his predecessor, Donald Trump, on access to design, manufacturing and other technologies that Washington and its allies say might be used to improve Chinese weapons at a time when Beijing is threatening to attack Taiwan and is involved in territorial disputes with other neighbors.

The two governments have yet to resume face-to-face negotiations over ending a tariff war that was sparked by Trump's increase in import taxes on Chinese goods over complaints about Beijing's industrial policy and complaints about technology theft.

Wang was due to meet later with the U.S. trade representative, Kathering Tai, according to the Chinese government.

Wang is in the United States to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting in Detroit.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : USA China semiconductor

First Published: May 26 2023 | 12:01 PM IST

Latest News

View More

RBSE 10th Result 2023: Rajasthan BSER 10th Results to be out today

RBSE 10th Result 2023
2 min read

Medical devices must display essential information on packaging: Govt

Cipla
2 min read

Australia must accept truth about relationship with China: Defence minister

Australia Defence Minister, Richard Marles
2 min read

TRAI gives companies 2 weeks to verify templates for sending commercial SMS

Photo: Shutterstock
2 min read

1 child killed, 28 injured in bus-truck collision in Uttar Pradesh's Noida

death
1 min read

Most Popular

Tipu Sultan's bedchamber sword creates new auction record in London

f Tipu Sultan
3 min read

Historical trail of Pakistan's powerful military enterprise: Explainer

Pakistan Army
6 min read

Imran Khan, wife barred from leaving the country, says Pakistan media

Imran Khan
2 min read

Emerging US debt deal would raise limit, cap spending for two years

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a Republican from California, center, speaks to members of the media while arriving at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, May 25, 2023.
5 min read

Indian nationals bag top spot on UK's skilled worker, student visa tally

Britain, UK, UK flag
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon