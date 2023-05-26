Former Pak PM Imran Khan revokes party membership of all PTI defectors

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has revoked the basic membership of all leaders and office-bearers who have quit his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party in the last few days.

After Khan's arrest on May 9, PTI workers and supporters took to violent protests, looting and widespread vandalism.

As a result, some of the top PTI members, including Secretary General Asad Umar, senior vice president Fawad Chaudhry, former federal Ministers Shireen Mazari, Aamer Mehmood Kiani, have parted ways with the party.

Meanwhile, Khan has also ordered the removal of the defectors who were part of the party's core committee, reports Dawn news.

They will no longer be part of PTI's WhatsApp groups and the social media accounts will be updated to modify the references of the defectors.

In a separate statement to mark a year since the PTI workers clashed with the police during the long march towards Islamabad, Khan on Thursday said that PTI leaders and workers were currently "facing the full force of state terror".

"Last year on the 25th of May commenced our descent into fascism. While three long marches by PDM during the 3.5 years of PTI govt were allowed without any hindrance, we faced the full force of state terror.

"Houses broken in the middle of the night and PTI office bearers and workers kidnapped. And then whoever got to Islamabad faced tear gas, rubber bullets and police brutality.

"Some of us thought it was one off but that was just the beginning. Today the largest and the only Federal party is facing the full fury of state power without any accountability.

"Over 10,000 PTI workers and supporters in jail including senior leadership and some facing custodial torture," the PTI chairman added.

--IANS

ksk/