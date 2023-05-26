close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Former Pak PM Imran Khan revokes party membership of all PTI defectors

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has revoked the basic membership of all leaders and office-bearers who have quit his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party in the last few days

IANS Islamabad
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 12:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has revoked the basic membership of all leaders and office-bearers who have quit his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party in the last few days.

After Khan's arrest on May 9, PTI workers and supporters took to violent protests, looting and widespread vandalism.

As a result, some of the top PTI members, including Secretary General Asad Umar, senior vice president Fawad Chaudhry, former federal Ministers Shireen Mazari, Aamer Mehmood Kiani, have parted ways with the party.

Meanwhile, Khan has also ordered the removal of the defectors who were part of the party's core committee, reports Dawn news.

They will no longer be part of PTI's WhatsApp groups and the social media accounts will be updated to modify the references of the defectors.

In a separate statement to mark a year since the PTI workers clashed with the police during the long march towards Islamabad, Khan on Thursday said that PTI leaders and workers were currently "facing the full force of state terror".

Also Read

Ex-Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi arrested in Islamabad

Miffed Pakistan judges briefly adjourn hearing on Imran's bail plea

Imran Khan's party to contest bypolls in all 33 vacant parliamentary seats

Pak's Election Commission plans to oust Imran Khan as chairman of PTI party

Amid political turmoil, Imran Khan-led PTI seeks clearance for Lahore rally

US, Chinese trade officials express concern over each other's restrictions

Australia must accept truth about relationship with China: Defence minister

Debt ceiling talks teeter on brink, as lawmakers leave town without a deal

New law for Veteran Affairs to hire health professionals on H1B visas

Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin to travel to India ahead of Modi's US visit

"Last year on the 25th of May commenced our descent into fascism. While three long marches by PDM during the 3.5 years of PTI govt were allowed without any hindrance, we faced the full force of state terror.

"Houses broken in the middle of the night and PTI office bearers and workers kidnapped. And then whoever got to Islamabad faced tear gas, rubber bullets and police brutality.

"Some of us thought it was one off but that was just the beginning. Today the largest and the only Federal party is facing the full fury of state power without any accountability.

"Over 10,000 PTI workers and supporters in jail including senior leadership and some facing custodial torture," the PTI chairman added.

--IANS

ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Imran Khan Pakistan

First Published: May 26 2023 | 12:44 PM IST

Latest News

View More

CNG cars could account for 25% of industry by end of decade: Tata Motors MD

Shailesh Chandra
6 min read

Domestic steel demand to grow 7.5% in FY24: Indian Steel Association

steel company, steel firms, ArcelorMittal, JSW Steel
3 min read

The Kerala Story box office collection: Everything you need to know

The Kerala Story box office collection
3 min read

NCLAT to hear Zee Entertainment's plea challenging NCLT order today

Zee
2 min read

US, Chinese trade officials express concern over each other's restrictions

semiconductor
3 min read

Most Popular

Tipu Sultan's bedchamber sword creates new auction record in London

f Tipu Sultan
3 min read

Emerging US debt deal would raise limit, cap spending for two years

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a Republican from California, center, speaks to members of the media while arriving at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, May 25, 2023.
5 min read

Imran Khan, wife barred from leaving the country, says Pakistan media

Imran Khan
2 min read

Indian nationals bag top spot on UK's skilled worker, student visa tally

Britain, UK, UK flag
2 min read

LIVE: SC junks plea on directing Centre to invite Prez to new Parliament

Raise coverage under food security Act: Supreme Court tells Centre
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon