Business Standard
Home / World News / South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol impeached after failed martial law bid

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol impeached after failed martial law bid

Yoon is now suspended from office pending a decision by South Korea's Constitutional Court, which has up to 180 days to rule on his removal or reinstatement

Yoon Suk Yeol, Yoon Suk, South Korea President

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol impeached (Photo: PTI)

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2024 | 2:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was on Saturday impeached by the National Assembly following his failed attempt to impose martial law.
 
The impeachment vote saw 204 lawmakers in favour, 85 against, and three abstentions, while eight votes were nullified. Yoon is now suspended from office pending a decision by South Korea's Constitutional Court, which has up to 180 days to rule on his removal or reinstatement.
 
The impeachment stems from charges of insurrection, brought 11 days after Yoon deployed military troops to the National Assembly in an attempt to block legislators from rejecting his martial law order. This unprecedented action, the first attempt to impose military rule in South Korea in 45 years, sparked nationwide protests and plunged the country into political turmoil.
 
 

Opposition secures impeachment amid rising tensions

Yoon resisted calls to resign, pledging to fight the impeachment efforts. The Opposition required eight votes from Yoon’s own People Power Party to pass the motion. While the ruling party initially boycotted the first attempt, Saturday’s vote succeeded with cross-party support amid escalating public outrage.
 
Hours before the Assembly convened, thousands of protesters gathered outside, brandishing signs that read, “Impeach Yoon Suk Yeol, the Ringleader of Insurrection!”
 

Yoon accused of violating Constitution

The impeachment bill accuses Yoon of violating the Constitution, which permits martial law only in times of war or national emergency. By deploying troops to prevent legislative action, Yoon was accused of insurrection. He has been barred from leaving the country and could become the first South Korean president to face arrest while in office.
 
Former defence minister Kim Yong-hyun, along with ex-chiefs of the national and Seoul metropolitan police, has already been arrested on charges of aiding the alleged insurrection.

More From This Section

Pakistan Flag, Pakistan

Half of PIA's fleet grounded due to shortage of essential components

OpenAI Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman

OpenAI CEO, Perplexity donate $1 mn each to Trump's inaugural fund

Suchir Balaji

OpenAI whistleblower Suchir Balaji found dead; police rule out foul play

Bangladesh Protest

Time has come for US Congress to act on Bangladesh: Congressman Thanedar

Donald Trump,Trump

Time fact-checks Trump, a first for Person of the Year designee in history

 
In Yoon’s absence, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo will act as interim leader. However, as an appointed official with limited political power, his capacity to manage the situation remains uncertain.
 

Constitutional court to decide

All eyes of the nation will now be on the Constitutional Court, which has been tasked with determining whether Yoon should be formally removed or reinstated over the next six months. 
 

Second South Korean President to be impeached

If Yoon is permanently removed, he will become only the second South Korean president to be impeached after Park Geun-hye in 2017, who was ousted over corruption charges.
  (With agency inputs)

Also Read

Yoon Suk Yeol, Yoon Suk, South Korea President

S Korean parliament to vote on impeachment motion against President Yoon

South Korea, S Korea

S Korean Oppn submits new motion to impeach President Yoon over martial law

Yoon Suk Yeol, Yoon Suk, South Korea President

South Korea's Prez Yoon defends martial law, vows to 'fight to the end'

Yoon Suk Yeol, Yoon Suk, South Korea President

Oppn tried to destroy country; I will fight to the end: South Korea's Prez

Yoon Suk Yeol, South Korea president

Martial law was act of governance, denies charges, says South Korean prez

Topics : South Korea Impeachment martial law BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 14 2024 | 2:18 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodaySai Life Sciences IPOToss The Coin IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayProcess to withdraw PF by ATMGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon