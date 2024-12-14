Business Standard
Home / World News / OpenAI whistleblower Suchir Balaji found dead; police rule out foul play

OpenAI whistleblower Suchir Balaji found dead; police rule out foul play

The 26-year-old Indian American had accused OpenAI of using copyrighted content to train its AI models. Details

Suchir Balaji (Photo: X)

Suchir Balaji (Photo: X)

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2024 | 11:06 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Former artificial intelligence (AI) researcher at OpenAI Suchir Balaji, 26, was found dead in his San Francisco apartment, SiliconValley.com reported on Friday.
 
The Indian-American had worked with OpenAI from November 2020 to August 2024 before becoming a whistleblower, accusing the company of using copyrighted material to train its AI models, including ChatGPT.  
 

Police say death due to suicide

San Francisco police discovered Balaji’s body at around 1:15 pm on November 26 after a wellness check was requested. According to Officer Robert Rueca, a spokesperson for the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD), there was "no evidence of foul play" found during the investigation. The San Francisco Medical Examiner’s Office later confirmed the cause of death as suicide, as reported by The San Francisco Standard.
 
 

Who was Suchir Balaji?

Balaji was a computer scientist who worked at OpenAI for nearly four years.
 
Balaji joined OpenAI in 2020 as an intern and, following his graduation from the University of California, Berkeley, with a degree in computer science, continued at the company until August 2024. He contributed to various projects, including pre-training for GPT-4 and reasoning for o1, as well as post-training for ChatGPT, according to his LinkedIn profile.
 

Accusations against OpenAI

Balaji’s death comes amid ongoing lawsuits against OpenAI and its partner Microsoft. The company faces multiple legal challenges, including allegations of copyright infringement.
 
In an October interview with The New York Times, he voiced concerns about the ethical implications of generative AI, specifically questioning OpenAI’s approach to copyright issues and its use of protected content. Balaji, who had worked at OpenAI for nearly four years, quit the company in August 2024. He told The New York Times that, over time, he realised the technology would likely cause more harm than good to society, particularly due to concerns about OpenAI’s alleged misuse of copyright data.

More From This Section

Yoon Suk Yeol, Yoon Suk, South Korea President

S Korean parliament to vote on impeachment motion against President Yoon

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump hosts Apple CEO for Friday evening dinner at Mar-a-Lago resort

Tiktok

US Court denies TikTok's plea to halt potential ban until SC review

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump calls for shooting down mystery drones spotted across US

Antony Blinken, Blinken

Blinken meets Iraqi PM to discuss Syria's future, threat of 'Islamic State'

 
Balaji also expressed his views on copyright issues in a post on X (formerly Twitter) in October, where he revealed how his understanding of copyright evolved. “I initially didn’t know much about copyright, fair use, etc., but became curious after seeing all the lawsuits filed against GenAI companies,” he wrote. “When I tried to understand the issue better, I eventually came to the conclusion that fair use seems like a pretty implausible defence for a lot of generative AI products, for the basic reason that they can create substitutes that compete with the data they’re trained on.” Balaji also emphasised that this wasn't a critique of ChatGPT or OpenAI specifically, but rather a broader issue related to fair use and generative AI.
 
In the same post, Balaji encouraged machine learning researchers to delve deeper into the subject of copyright, stating that understanding the law and its purpose is crucial, even for non-lawyers. He highlighted that precedents like Google Books were often cited in these discussions, but may not be as supportive as they appear. “Fair use and generative AI is a much broader issue than any one product or company,” Balaji added, inviting others to contact him for further discussion on the intersection of fair use, machine learning, and copyright. 

Also Read

BJP senior leader Lal Krishna Advani speaks during the former vice-president Late Bhairon Singh Shekhawat's birth anniversary function in Jaipur.

LIVE news updates: BJP veteran LK Advani admitted to hospital, condition stable

Santa voice in ChatGPT mobile app

12 days of OpenAI: ChatGPT gets Santa-inspired voice option in 'Voice Mode'

ChatGPT

ChatGPT faces global outage, OpenAI working to restore normal services

Adobe

Adobe forecasts below-estimate FY25 revenue on slower subscription spending

Open AI

OpenAI CFO thinks business users will pay thousands monthly for AI tools

Topics : OpenAI Whistleblower Indian American BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 14 2024 | 10:19 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodaySai Life Sciences IPOToss The Coin IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayProcess to withdraw PF by ATMGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon