S Korean Oppn submits new motion to impeach President Yoon over martial law

Earlier Thursday, Yoon defended his decree as an act of governance and denied rebellion charges

South Korea, S Korea

South Korea's parliament says the country's six opposition parties have submitted a new joint motion to impeach President. Photo: Shutterstock

South Korea's parliament says the country's six opposition parties have submitted a new joint motion to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol over his declaration of martial law.

The National Assembly said the main opposition Democratic Party and five smaller opposition parties submitted the impeachment motion on Thursday afternoon. 

The parties say they aim put the motion to a floor vote on Saturday.

Yoon's short-lived Dec. 3 martial law declaration has triggered political chaos and large protests calling for his ouster. The Democratic Party has argued that Yoon's decree amounted to rebellion.

 

Earlier Thursday, Yoon defended his decree as an act of governance and denied rebellion charges.

