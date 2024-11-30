Business Standard
Home / World News / Sri Lankan govt to probe 'false media propaganda' over Heroes Day events

Sri Lankan govt to probe 'false media propaganda' over Heroes Day events

Wijepala said an investigation would start on false media propaganda carried out to discredit the government for allowing LTTE celebrations in the north and east

Sr Lanka, Sri lanka flag

Sri lankan flag | Image: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India Colombo
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2024 | 11:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Sri Lankan authorities have announced an investigation into "false media propaganda" aimed at discrediting the government for permitting commemorative events in the Northern Province for those who lost their lives during the decades-long separatist conflict with the LTTE.

The week-long events commemorating 'Maaveerar Naal' or Great Heroes Day are observed from November 27 by some Tamil political groups and the relatives of those killed in the conflict.

We were not opposed to the relatives celebrating their dead," Ananda Wijepala, the public security minister told reporters.

However there is no room for celebrating the LTTE who remains a banned terrorist organisation," Wijepala stressed.

 

He said the LTTE remains a banned organisation as per the government gazette of 29 August 2011.

Wijepala said an investigation would start on false media propaganda carried out to discredit the government for allowing LTTE celebrations in the north and east.

More From This Section

Balochistan attack

Pakistan forces raid Balochistan, over 50 individuals forcibly disappeared

China Flag, China

China sentences journalist detained at meal with Japanese diplomat to 7 yrs

Justin Sun

Crypto entrepreneur eats $6.2 million banana artwork he bought at auction

Terrorists, terror funding, money, guns, weapons

Eurasian Group identified over 600 terror financiers this year, says chief

flag ireland

Ireland headed for coalition govt after election, exit poll shows

Slain LTTE supremo Velupillai Prabakaran used to make his annual policy speech on his birthday on November 26 when the LTTE ran a parallel state in parts of Sri Lanka.

The LTTE had run a military campaign for a separate Tamil homeland in the Northern and Eastern provinces of the island nation for nearly 30 years before its collapse in 2009 after the Sri Lankan Army killed Prabhakaran.

Relatives said they lit oil lamps in commemoration of their kith And kin.

Also Read

Flood, Patna Flood

Heavy rains trigger flooding in Sri Lanka; 8, including 6 children, missing

Sr Lanka, Sri lanka flag

Sri Lanka govt ratifies debt restructuring agreement for $ 14.2 bn

Gautam Adani, Adani

US development agency assessing ramifications on Adani's Sri Lanka project

Adani

US agency conducting due diligence on Adani's Sri Lanka project: Report

Srilankan Airlines

SriLankan Airlines eyes more Indian tourists with Ramayana Trail package

Topics : sri lanka India-Sri Lanka LTTE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 30 2024 | 11:41 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEIndia Q2 GDP GrowthSuraksha Diagnostic IPO opens todayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon