Pakistan forces raid Balochistan, over 50 individuals forcibly disappeared

The repeated abductions have raised concerns about the safety and well-being of individuals in Balochistan, particularly those who have been targeted by Pakistani forces in the past, as per The Baloch

In Kalat's Iskalku area, Pakistani forces allegedly forcibly disappeared Syed Hussain Shah. | Photo/X

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2024 | 11:40 AM IST

Pakistani forces have launched a series of raids across Balochistan, resulting in the forced disappearance of over 50 individuals. The operations have been carried out in Turbat, Dera Bugti, Sui, Barkhan, and Kalat, with dozens of detentions reported, according to The Balochistan Post.

The latest raid took place on Thursday morning in Turbat, where Pakistani forces stormed a residential area and detained multiple individuals.

Among those who have disappeared are Zafar s/o Mohammad Rahim, Rahim Jan s/o Zafar, and Mohammad Kareem s/o Bahram. Five guests at Zafar's guest house were also taken, with one identified as Jabbar and the others remaining unidentified.

 

Two individuals were abducted by Pakistani forces in Dera Bugti, Balochistan, on Wednesday night. Dangla, son of Haji Moj Bugti, was taken from Mohammad Colony, along with Pir Mohammad, son of Pano Bugti, and Ismail, son of Lalu Bugti.

This marks the third time Pir Mohammad has been forcibly disappeared by Pakistani forces, with previous abductions involving severe torture before his release.

Reports of forced disappearances have emerged from Barkhan and Kalat. In Barkhan, Rashid Ahmad Khetran, son of Master Gul Mohammad Jan Bughio, was abducted on November 27 while travelling from Dera Ghazi Khan to Barkhan. His current whereabouts remain unknown.

In Kalat's Iskalku area, Pakistani forces allegedly forcibly disappeared Syed Hussain Shah, the father of missing Syed Akhtar Shah. The region has been under siege for two days, with reports of over 40 individuals detained. Local residents have been subjected to raids, harassment, and confinement within their homes. The situation remains tense, with concerns growing about the safety and well-being of those detained.

However, due to the network shutdowns, further information about those detained is still pending. The Baloch Yakjehti Committee has called on human rights organizations to intervene for the release of the forcibly disappeared.

As enforced disappearances across continue unabated, the Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP), a human rights group advocating for an end to enforced disappearances in Balochistan and for the safe release of the thousands of Baloch missing persons, completed the 5650th day of protest on Thursday in Quetta. The elderly mother of the missing Rashid Hussain Baloch visited the camp to express solidarity with the families of the missing persons.

Speaking at the camp, she said that she has been knocking on doors of justice for years for her son's safe release. She said that the institutions of this country are unwilling to dispense justice as per the constitution. She appealed to the human rights groups to raise voices for her son's safe release.

First Published: Nov 30 2024 | 11:40 AM IST

