Starbucks sells 60% stake in China retail business in $4 billion deal

Starbucks sells 60% stake in China retail business in $4 billion deal

Starbucks will retain a 40 per cent interest in the joint venture and will own and licence the Starbucks brand

Starbucks

Starbucks entered China almost 30 years ago, and has been credited with growing coffee culture in the country (Photo: Reuters)

AP Seattle
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 7:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Starbucks has said it is forming a joint venture with Chinese investment firm Boyu Capital to operate Starbucks stores in China.

Under the agreement, Boyu will pay $4 billion to acquire a 60 per cent interest in Starbucks' retail operations in China. Starbucks will retain a 40 per cent interest in the joint venture and will own and licence the Starbucks brand.

Starbucks entered China almost 30 years ago, and has been credited with growing coffee culture in the country. China is Starbucks' second-largest market outside the US, with 8,000 locations.

But in recent years, the Seattle coffee giant has struggled in China with cheap, fast-growing Chinese startups like Luckin Coffee.

 

As a result, Starbucks has been looking for a partner to help it grow its business in China, particularly in smaller cities.

In July, Starbucks Chairman and CEO Brian Niccol said the company was evaluating around 20 offers for a stake in the company.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 7:47 AM IST

