Monday, September 08, 2025 | 11:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Storm Tapah hits Southern China, forcing evacuations, school shutdowns

Storm Tapah hits Southern China, forcing evacuations, school shutdowns

The economic hub of Guangdong province near Hong Kong halted some train and ferry services ahead of the storm

The cyclone is in the eastern Pacific about 55 miles (90 kilometers) south-southwest of Puerto Angel in Mexico. Photo: WikiMedia Commons

The financial hub saw about 100 flights cancelled, with some travellers sleeping on chairs as they waited for travel information at the airport Photo: WikiMedia Commons

AP Hong Kong
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 11:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Schools closed, flights were disrupted and tens of thousands of people were evacuated in southern China as Tropical Storm Tapah made landfall on Monday.

The economic hub of Guangdong province near Hong Kong halted some train and ferry services ahead of the storm, according to the official Xinhua news agency. Dozens of scenic areas were closed and some 60,000 people were evacuated across the region by Sunday afternoon, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

CCTV said the storm made landfall around the coastal area of Taishan city in Guangdong at around 8:50 am local time, with maximum sustained winds near its centre reaching 30 metres (98 feet) per second.

 

Hong Kong's observatory raised its No. 8 storm signal on Sunday night, the third-highest in the city's weather system. It said Tapah was packing maximum sustained winds near the centre of about 68 miles (110 km) per hour at 9 am.

The financial hub saw about 100 flights cancelled, with some travellers sleeping on chairs as they waited for travel information at the airport.

Also Read

This photo provided by the City of Phoenix shows a towering cloud of dust at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Monday, Aug. 25, 2025. AP/PTI

What to know about massive dust storms called haboobs in Southwest US

flash flood, sikkim floods

Frequent disasters expose climate risks to infrastructure in South Asia

Storm, Storm Lee

Heavy storms in Vietnam kill 1 as Wipha weakens to tropical depression

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon, New Delhi Rain

IMD predicts light rain for Mumbai today, Delhi under orange alert

Rain, Delhi Rains, Monsoon

Delhi logs wettest May ever as more rain, thunderstorms expected: IMD

Police said a runway at the airport was closed after an HK Express plane from Beijing hit the grass during landing. Smoke was reportedly seen coming from its landing gear at one point, they said. No injuries were reported and it was unclear whether the incident was weather-related, they added.

Three people were injured in the storm and sent to hospitals for treatment. The government received about over 100 reports of toppled trees and two flooding cases in the city, with hundreds of people seeking refuge in temporary centres. Court hearings were suspended.

In the Chinese casino hub of Macao, minor flooding occurred in some areas, Hong Kong-based broadcaster TVB reported.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

US Federal Reserve

Fed rate cut optimism lifts sentiment, yen falls amid political uncertainty

china Flag, China

China's export growth slows in August amid US tariffs, trade tensions

Donald Trump, Trump, Vladimir Putin

Trump's ultimatums to Putin face reality as Russia escalates war in Ukraine

Scott Bessent , Trump's Treasury secretary pick

Tariffs on Russian oil buyers can bring Putin to table, says Trump official

Prince Harry, Harry

Prince Harry visits UK, sparking talk of possible reunion with King Charles

Topics : Thunderstorms natural calamities Natural Disasters Typhoon

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 11:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayRajesh Bhosle Stock PicksLatest News LIVEUrban Company IPODividend Stocks TodayGoogle Pixel 10 ReviewUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon